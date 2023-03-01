Destiny 2 Region Chests – Where to Find Neomuna Region Chests

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has finally been released and there’s a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into. Along with a new story, exotics, loot, endgame content, and a build crafting system, Lightfall also introduces our second Darkness subclass, Strand. While players will be finishing the campaign and trying out the new subclass, there are also several sidequests that you can complete. Some of these are tied to the various Neomuna world weapons and act as a way to add them to your loot pool. However, these can be a bit tricky since you’ll need to locate all the Region Chests as you progress through these quests. Even though veteran players may know what a Region Chest is, newer Guardians will likely find themselves a bit lost. Here’s how to locate Region Chests on Neomuna in Destiny 2.

What Are Region Chests

To be clear, Region Chests in Destiny 2 are not the random Neomuna world chests you either stumble across or earn by completing patrol activities. Instead, these are special, one-time-use golden chests that are hidden in each of the three major patrol zones. There are nine in total and you’ll need to locate them all to complete these quests and unlock the different Neomuna weapons. You can locate a Region Chest by opening up your Neomuna destination map and looking for the plus sign symbols with the dot in the middle (shown above). This marks where an unopened Region Chest is, making it much easier to locate them throughout the world.

I recommend equipping your Strand Grapple, as many of these chests are in weird, out-of-reach locations. You can usually find them hidden away in caves or tucked away in random buildings. They’re all pretty easy to find, however, since you can keep opening up your Destination map to get an idea of where you are in relation to these Region Chests.

Out of all the Region Chests, the only one that’s a little tricky to reach is in the Zephyr Concourse. This chest will be locked inside a store behind an unbreakable glass wall. From this chest, just jump down to the lower floor and look for a store with a bunch of weights and gym equipment inside (shown above). Enter through the broken glass opening and then climb through the vents to reach this chest. As for the rest of them, you shouldn’t have any trouble locating them since they’re all pretty easy to find thanks to them being marked on your map. Just remember to always look for small nooks that they might be stashed away in.