Destiny 2 Personal Touch Guide — Dawning 2022

The Dawning is back in Destiny 2, meaning that Guardians are baking up a storm for all of their favorite characters. In order to bake cookies, players require two kinds of ingredients to mix in Eva’s Holiday Oven 2.1. Uncommon ingredients drop from killing particular kinds of enemies, while rare ingredients depend on your method of destruction. Some players are having trouble getting the Personal Touch rare ingredient — so what’s the deal with it?

You’re supposed to be able to obtain Personal Touch in Destiny 2 by getting melee ability kills. However, you might play for hours and not end up with a single Personal Touch ingredient, which can be a pain, because it’s required for baking Eliksni Birdseed and Lavender Ribbon Cookies for Hawthorne and Saint-14 respectively, There could be a few reasons for this. One is plain and simple bad luck. Another is that there might be some kind of bug at work as a result of the changes to orb generation and subclass abilities since the last Destiny 2 Dawning event.

Finally, it’s possible that the overlapping triggers for the different ingredients are causing problems. Say you’re using an Arc auto rifle. Well, that could spawn either Electric Flavor or Bullet Spray ingredients, and if you’re getting a lot of kills rapidly, it could even generate Multifaceted Flavors. The best solution in this case is to try to remove as many of the triggers as possible. If you’re looking for Bullet Spray ingredients, for instance, try switching to a kinetic auto rifle.

In the case of the Personal Touch ingredient, the best bet seems to be using a glaive. Anecdotal evidence suggests that using a glaive will award Personal Touch in Destiny 2 more regularly, though that hasn’t yet been confirmed by Bungie. Short of Bungie addressing the difficulty that players are having in obtaining this ingredient directly, using a glaive seems to be the best way to go at the moment.