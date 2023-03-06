Destiny 2 Perpetualis Guide - Perpetualis God Roll & How to Get It

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has finally been released and there’s a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into. Along with a new story, exotics, loot, endgame content, and a build crafting system, Lightfall also introduces our second Darkness subclass, Strand. Of course, the biggest draw is all the new weapons and armor that players can hunt down. Along with new world and raid weapons, there are also several Season of Defiance weapons you can chase after. One of these is the Perpetualis auto rifle, which might be the best Strand primary weapon currently available – especially if you’re on a Warlock. Here’s how to get the Perpetualis and what the god rolls are for this gun in Destiny.

How to Get the Perpetualis

Thankfully, there are a few ways to get Perpetualis. The first is simply playing the new Defiance Battlegrounds activity and using a Defiant Key to open the chest at the end. Since keys drop from almost any activity, you should be showered with them as you increase your Guardian’s Power. Opening this chest always guarantees a piece of Season of Defiance gear that can also be a Deepsight variant. Alternatively, you can focus your War Table engrams into Season of Defiance gear. Currently, players cannot focus these engrams into only Perpetualis, but if you unlock the Defiant Weapon Focusing upgrade next week you obtain this feature. I strongly recommend doing this, as it’ll allow you to turn all those War Table engrams solely into Perpetualises. Finally, there’s a chance you can earn this weapon as a reward by completing seasonal story content.

Perpetualis God Rolls

Perpetualis PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Tactical Mag

Envious Assassin

Hatchling or Target Lock

Starting with the best PVE roll, we are looking at Arrowhead Brake to help us control the weapon’s recoil while also getting a boost to handling. This allows us to easily control the weapon while being able to swap from it during damage phases or against stronger combatants. As for the magazine, I am picking Tactical Mag for the increase in ammo and boost to our reload speed. It also offers +3 to stability, which is always nice for an auto rifle.

As for primary perks, we are going with the newcomer, Envious Assassin. This perk is utterly bonkers when paired with weapons like wave-frame grenade launchers, fusion rifles, or shotguns in your Energy slot. Being able to reload and overflow the magazine when stowed lets us fill this weapon with additional rounds making it quite efficient at clearing out rank-and-file enemies. In the final slot, we are looking at either Hatchling or Target Lock. The former is terrific for Threadling builds, as it offers a consistent way to produce these little fellas. For those who prefer straight damage boosts, you’ll want Target Lock instead.

Perpetualis PVP God Roll

Arrowhead Brake or Corkscrew Rifling

Accurized Rounds

Zen Moment

Target Lock or Eye of the Storm

When it comes to the PVP god roll of Perpetualis, we are going to focus on the usual suspects for auto rifles in the Crucible – range, and stability. To achieve this, we will go with either Arrowhead Brake or Corkscrew Rifling. The former boosts the gun’s recoil control, making landing consistent shots on mobile targets quite easy. If you’re already confident in your ability to handle Perpetualis’ recoil, consider using Corkscrew Rifling instead for the boost to the range. Unsurprisingly, our first primary perk is Zen Moment since it reduces our flinch and recoil the more we fire. This can make quite a difference in a 1v1 fight, as it ensures we can land critical hits with ease. Finally, you will want either Target Lock for that damage boost or Eye of the Storm to help improve Perpetualis’ accuracy even further during a battle. Both are great options, so it comes down to personal preference.