Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2022 Guide – Unlocking the MMXXII Title

With the release of Season of the Seraph, Moments of Triumph returns to Destiny 2. This yearly event encourages players to revisit the game’s past content in order to earn various rewards.

When is Moments of Triumph 2022 in Destiny 2?

The 2022 edition of Moments of Triumph will run from the release of Season of the Seraph (Tuesday, December 6, 2022) to the release of Destiny 2 Lightfall on February 28, 2023. That means you have a little over two months to complete all of the challenges.

Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2022 Full List

Raid Runner, Dungeon Diver — Complete the following raid and dungeon objectives (Vow of the Disciple, King’s Fall, Duality, Spire of the Watch, 6 Raid and Dungeon R

— Complete the following raid and dungeon objectives (Vow of the Disciple, King’s Fall, Duality, Spire of the Watch, 6 Raid and Dungeon R Gotator Challenges, 1 Raid/Dungeon Weapon Pattern)

Triumphant Achiever — Attain an impressive Triumph score (10,000)

— Attain an impressive Triumph score (10,000) Psionic Operator — Complete the mission “Operation Elbrus” (Season of the Risen seasonal mission)

— Complete the mission “Operation Elbrus” (Season of the Risen seasonal mission) Severance — Complete the mission “Bound in Sorrow” (Season of the Haunted seasonal mission)

— Complete the mission “Bound in Sorrow” (Season of the Haunted seasonal mission) Savior of the Seven Seas — Journey to each of the Pirate Hideouts and defeat the Pirate Lords within

— Journey to each of the Pirate Hideouts and defeat the Pirate Lords within Rebuilding Rasputin — Complete the quest “More Than a Weapon”

— Complete the quest “More Than a Weapon” Vanguard Victory — Defeat combatants in Vanguard playlists with any of the following weapons: Reckless Endangerment, Chain of Command, Cry Mutiny, or Veles-X

— Defeat combatants in Vanguard playlists with any of the following weapons: Reckless Endangerment, Chain of Command, Cry Mutiny, or Veles-X Gambit Gauntlet — Defeat targets in Gambit with any of the following weapons: Reckless Endangerment, Chain of Command, Cry Mutiny, or Veles-X (Bonus progress for defeating opposing Guardians)

— Defeat targets in Gambit with any of the following weapons: Reckless Endangerment, Chain of Command, Cry Mutiny, or Veles-X (Bonus progress for defeating opposing Guardians) Crucible Contract — Defeat Guardians in Crucible with any of the following weapons: Reckless Endangerment, Chain of Command, Cry Mutiny, or Veles-X

— Defeat Guardians in Crucible with any of the following weapons: Reckless Endangerment, Chain of Command, Cry Mutiny, or Veles-X Trials Wins — Win rounds in the Trials of Osiris

— Win rounds in the Trials of Osiris Ordeal — Complete Nightfall strikes

— Complete Nightfall strikes Taskmaster — Complete bounties

— Complete bounties But This One is Mine — Gain 20 weapon levels using crafted weapons

— Gain 20 weapon levels using crafted weapons Buildcrafter — Complete playlist or Seasonal activities using each Light subclass

— Complete playlist or Seasonal activities using each Light subclass Don’t Call It A Staff — Defeat targets with Glaive projectile and melee final blows

— Defeat targets with Glaive projectile and melee final blows Empty Throne — Complete all Witch Queen campaign missions on any difficulty

— Complete all Witch Queen campaign missions on any difficulty The Witch Queen—Legendary — Complete all of the Witch Queen missions on Legendary difficulty

— Complete all of the Witch Queen missions on Legendary difficulty Buddy Up — Claim all Rank rewards from Fynch

— Claim all Rank rewards from Fynch Vow of the Disciple — Complete the Vow of the Disciple raid

— Complete the Vow of the Disciple raid King’s Fall — Complete any version of the King’s Fall raid

— Complete any version of the King’s Fall raid Thoughtstealer — Complete the Duality dungeon

— Complete the Duality dungeon Here We Go Again — Complete 6 raid or dungeon rotator challenges

— Complete 6 raid or dungeon rotator challenges I’ll Build It Myself — Acquire 1 weapon pattern from a raid or dungeon

— Acquire 1 weapon pattern from a raid or dungeon Signal Jammer — Complete the “Vox Obscura” Exotic quest

— Complete the “Vox Obscura” Exotic quest Secret Triumph — Complete the Season of the Seraph Exotic weapon quest, probably

Moments of Triumph 2022 Rewards

By completing various challenges in the Moments of Triumph, you unlock access to various rewards.

Moments of Triumph Emblem Token — Complete one triumph

— Complete one triumph Moments of Triumph Emblem — Complete five triumphs

— Complete five triumphs Gallant Ward Ghost Shell — Complete 10 triumphs

— Complete 10 triumphs Unlock T-Shirt for purchase on Bungie Store — Complete 15 triumphs

— Complete 15 triumphs MMXXII Seal — Complete 28 triumphs

Are Moments of Triumph 2022 Retroactive?

Some of the Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph for 2022 are retroactive, meaning that they’ll autocomplete if you’ve already accomplished them. These include the triumphs for completing raids and dungeons, seasonal and expansion story content, and exotic quests. However, most of them have to be completed during Moments of Triumph. So for example, even if you’ve already gained 20 or more levels in a crafted weapon, you’ll find that the “But This One Is Mine” triumph begins with zero progress. Keep in mind that you have over two months to complete all of the Moments of Triumph — that should be plenty of time, and many of them can be completed simply by playing Destiny 2 with certain weapons or subclasses.