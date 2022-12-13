Destiny 2 Lucent Crunch Recipe Guide – The Dawning 2022

The Dawning has returned to Destiny 2 once again. While there are plenty of rewards to chase and new a quest line to complete, sometimes you just forget the basics. We aren’t all professional bakers, after all. So between attempting to fix Rasputin and claiming the new cowboy-themed dungeon armor, consider making some Lucent Crunch for the Hive Ghost, Fynch. Here’s how to bake this goodie and what ingredients you’ll need.

Lucent Crunch Recipe

Mix one Chitin Powder and one Perfect Taste and add 15 Essence of Dawning to make Lucent Crunch.

How to Get The Dawning Ingredients

Thankfully, it appears that there are no new ingredients you’ll need to hunt down this year. Below are all of the items you can obtain by killing enemies in The Dawning.

The first ingredient is a random drop from certain enemy types.

Vex Milk: Kill Vex

Ether Cane: Kill Fallen

Cabal Oil: Kill Cabal

Chitin Powder: Kill Hive

Taken Butter: Kill Taken

Dark Ether Cane: Kill Scorn

The second ingredient is found by killing enemies in specific ways.

Delicious Explosion: Kills with grenades, rocket launchers, or grenade launchers

Sharp Flavor: Kills with swords

Impossible Heat: Kills with Solar damage

Electric Flavor: Kills with Arc damage

Null Taste: Kills with Void damage

Flash of Inspiration: Generate Orbs of Light

Personal Touch: Kills with melee

Perfect Taste: Kills with precision damage

Bullet Spray: Kills with submachine guns, light machine guns, or auto rifles

Pinch of Light: Pick up Orbs of Light

Superb Texture: Super Kills

Multifaceted Flavors: Multi-Kills

Balanced Flavors: Kills with snipers, scout rifles, or bows

Dark Frosting: Kills with Stasis Damage

If you’re looking to bake this goodie, I recommend heading running this week’s story quest. The Mars Heist Battleground is absolutely packed with Hive enemies, making it terrific for farming Chitin Powder. Another good source of Hive enemies is the Sorrow’s Harbor patrol zone on the Moon — especially if there’s an Altars of Sorrow activity in progress. As for Perfect Taste, this just requires a percision damage kill. Scout rifles, Pulse rifles, and sniper rifles are the best choice for this, but most weapons will work for this. Keep in mind, this ingredient drops far less than Chitin Powder, so it may take a few attempts before it appears.

If you’ve been keeping up with all the recipes each year, then completing this will let you masterwork the oven. This reduces the cost and will save you a lot of time down the road if you plan on baking a lot of treats.