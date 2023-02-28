Destiny 2 Lightfall Known Bugs and Glitches List

It’s rare for a Destiny 2 expansion to launch without any bugs, and Lightfall is no exception. Bungie has posted a list of known issues as of the expansion’s release on Twitter, so here’s a list of all of the bugs we know about in Destiny 2 right now. We’ll try to keep this list updated as Bungie addresses existing bugs and becomes aware of others.

Destiny 2 Lightfall — General Bugs and Issues

The “Solo Legendary Lost Sectors” Guardian Rank objective can be completed with both Master and Legendary Lost Sectors.

Veteran players starting Lightfall at Guardian Rank 6 will not receive Vanguard Lore Books 1 through 6 and will only receive Vanguard Lore Book 7.

The Guardian Ranks seasonal reset text is incorrect. Guardian Ranks 7 through 11 are advance ranks and players at these ranks will reset to rank 6 at the end of the season.

The “Ascendant Scepter Mods” Triumph from Season of Defiance cannot be completed.

The Swarmers Warlock Exotic Legs do not create Threadlings when a Tangle is thrown if a player has the Strand Shackle grenade equipped.

The “Shielded Foes” activity modifier is showing a placeholder icon.

The Quicksilver Storm Exotic auto rifle and Touch of Malice Exotic scout rifle have lost their 40% damage increase against red bar enemies.

The Arc Hunter’s Disorienting Blow melee ability has been disabled due to an issue.

Xbox players may have issues accessing Lightfall because their purchase was refunded by their financial institution or platform.

That's all of the issues Bungie seems to be aware of at the moment. Overall, Lightfall seems like a pretty stable release.