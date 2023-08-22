Destiny 2 Haruspex Title Guide – All Triumphs for Season of the Witch Title

Who’s ready to grind out another Destiny 2 title? Season of the Witch is now live and that means it’s time to get chipping away at adding another (or your first) title to your repertoire. There are a number of triumphs you’ll need to complete in order to unlock it.

Also, if you're wondering what a Haruspex is, we looked it up for you. Thanks to Merriam Webster. A Haruspex is "a diviner in ancient Rome basing his predictions on inspection of the entrails of sacrificial animals." It continues, "'haruspex' can be roughly defined as 'one who looks at guts.'"

Haruspex Required Triumphs

Count me in because I just really want to be running around with a Forerunner title as a throwback to the Halo days.

The Bladed Path - Complete all seven weeks of The Bladed Path questline.

Complete all seven weeks of The Bladed Path questline. Cartomancer - Complete all 12 Major Arcana quests from the Lectern of Divination.

Complete all 12 Major Arcana quests from the Lectern of Divination. Arcane Collector - Identify 22 Minor Arcana at the Lectern of Divination.

Identify 22 Minor Arcana at the Lectern of Divination. Resplendent Ritual - Reset your rank with the Ritual Table Vendor. Rewards the Sparagmos ship.

Reset your rank with the Ritual Table Vendor. Might and Magic - Defeat all four bosses in Savathun's Spire. Lucent Hive Wardens Scorn Experiment Wrathborn Incursion ???

Defeat all four bosses in Savathun's Spire. Mirror, Mirror - Solve the mystery of the Hive rune labyrinth in Savathun's Spire.

Solve the mystery of the Hive rune labyrinth in Savathun's Spire. Uncovered Truths - Find four weekly hidden chests within Savathun's Spire.

Find four weekly hidden chests within Savathun's Spire. Tithebringer - Complete 100 Altars of Summoning encounters. Earn bonus progress by completing more difficult encounters.

Complete 100 Altars of Summoning encounters. Earn bonus progress by completing more difficult encounters. Drawn Blades - Defeat 600 targets with weapons from the Season of the Witch or the Red War era. Season of the Witch: Eleatic Principle, Kept Confidence, Brya's Love, The Eremite, Semiotician, and Locus Locutus. Red War: The Showrunner, Deadpan Delivery, Persuader, and Nightshade.

Defeat 600 targets with weapons from the Season of the Witch or the Red War era. May You Never Cease - Complete two tests in the Imbaru Engine.

And that’s it! Best of luck grinding out the title this season.