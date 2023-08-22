Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Destiny 2

Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Rarest Items
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Rarest Items

Updated

Destiny 2 Haruspex Title Guide – All Triumphs for Season of the Witch Title

Want to get your hands on the Destiny 2 Haruspex title? Here's how!

Dillon Skiffington

Who’s ready to grind out another Destiny 2 title? Season of the Witch is now live and that means it’s time to get chipping away at adding another (or your first) title to your repertoire. There are a number of triumphs you’ll need to complete in order to unlock it.

Also, if you're wondering what a Haruspex is, we looked it up for you. Thanks to Merriam Webster. A Haruspex is "a diviner in ancient Rome basing his predictions on inspection of the entrails of sacrificial animals." It continues, "'haruspex' can be roughly defined as 'one who looks at guts.'"

Destiny 2 Haruspex Title.png

Haruspex Required Triumphs

Count me in because I just really want to be running around with a Forerunner title as a throwback to the Halo days.

  • The Bladed Path - Complete all seven weeks of The Bladed Path questline.
  • Cartomancer - Complete all 12 Major Arcana quests from the Lectern of Divination.
  • Arcane Collector - Identify 22 Minor Arcana at the Lectern of Divination.
  • Resplendent Ritual - Reset your rank with the Ritual Table Vendor.
    • Rewards the Sparagmos ship.
  • Might and Magic - Defeat all four bosses in Savathun's Spire.
    • Lucent Hive Wardens
    • Scorn Experiment
    • Wrathborn Incursion
    • ???
  • Mirror, Mirror - Solve the mystery of the Hive rune labyrinth in Savathun's Spire.
  • Uncovered Truths - Find four weekly hidden chests within Savathun's Spire.
  • Tithebringer - Complete 100 Altars of Summoning encounters. Earn bonus progress by completing more difficult encounters.
  • Drawn Blades - Defeat 600 targets with weapons from the Season of the Witch or the Red War era.
    • Season of the Witch: Eleatic Principle, Kept Confidence, Brya's Love, The Eremite, Semiotician, and Locus Locutus.
    • Red War: The Showrunner, Deadpan Delivery, Persuader, and Nightshade.
  • May You Never Cease - Complete two tests in the Imbaru Engine.

And that’s it! Best of luck grinding out the title this season.

About the Author

Dillon Skiffington

Dillon is the Senior Game Guides Editor at Fanbyte. He's spent about 2,000 hours playing a bun boy in Final Fantasy XIV and 800 hours maining Warlock in Destiny 2.

Related Posts

Pathologic and the Morality of Illness
Violet Adele Bloch
The Best Destiny 2 Legendary Weapons to Get Before Arc 3.0
Collin MacGregor
Destiny 2 Reveler Title Guide – Event Cards Seal
Dillon Skiffington