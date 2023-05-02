Destiny 2 Guardian Games Title Guide — How to Get Champ

The Guardian Games are back in Destiny 2! This spring seasonal event pits the game’s three classes against one another in a quest for Guardian supremacy. For the first time, players can earn an exclusive title from participating in the Guardian Games by completing event challenges. You’ll also need to complete some of these event challenges if you’re going for the Reveler event title. Here are all of the challenges for the Champ Guardian Games title in Destiny 2.

In it to Win It — Earn a Medallion from activity completions, and bank it at the podium in the Tower for rewards and class points!

— Earn a Medallion from activity completions, and bank it at the podium in the Tower for rewards and class points! Bronze — Bank Medallions at the podium in the Tower to contribute points towards your class standing! Higher-ranked Medallions contribute more points.

— Bank Medallions at the podium in the Tower to contribute points towards your class standing! Higher-ranked Medallions contribute more points. Silver — Bank Medallions at the podium in the Tower to contribute points towards your class standing! Higher-ranked Medallions contribute more points.

— Bank Medallions at the podium in the Tower to contribute points towards your class standing! Higher-ranked Medallions contribute more points. Gold — Bank Medallions at the podium in the Tower to contribute points towards your class standing! Higher-ranked Medallions contribute more points.

— Bank Medallions at the podium in the Tower to contribute points towards your class standing! Higher-ranked Medallions contribute more points. Platinum — Bank Medallions at the podium in the Tower to contribute points towards your class standing! Higher-ranked Medallions contribute more points.

— Bank Medallions at the podium in the Tower to contribute points towards your class standing! Higher-ranked Medallions contribute more points. In the Cards — Complete 15 Contender and Platinum cards.

— Complete 15 Contender and Platinum cards. Talented Scout — Defeat targets with scout rifles.

— Defeat targets with scout rifles. Pull Some Strings — Defeat targets or assist teammates with Strand damage and abilities.

— Defeat targets or assist teammates with Strand damage and abilities. Good Games — Defeat targets in Supremacy matches or Guardian Games playlists.

— Defeat targets in Supremacy matches or Guardian Games playlists. Class Pride — Complete Supremacy or Guardian Games playlist activities with special matchmaking.

— Complete Supremacy or Guardian Games playlist activities with special matchmaking. Friendly Rivalry — Complete Crucible, Gambit, or Supremacy matches.

— Complete Crucible, Gambit, or Supremacy matches. Up for the Challenge — Complete Guardian Games Ops Nightfalls.

— Complete Guardian Games Ops Nightfalls. Crest Collector — Earn points in Supremacy by picking up crests from defeated opponents.

— Earn points in Supremacy by picking up crests from defeated opponents. Classy Arsenal — Defeat targets with Guardian Games weapons (Taraxippos and The Title).

— Defeat targets with Guardian Games weapons (Taraxippos and The Title). Cloudrunning — Complete activities on Neptune.

— Complete activities on Neptune. Circuit Training — Complete Dares of Eternity, Vanguard Ops playlist activities, or Defiant Battlegrounds.

— Complete Dares of Eternity, Vanguard Ops playlist activities, or Defiant Battlegrounds. Champ — Complete all Guardian Games 2023 Event Challenges.

Completing these challenges in Destiny 2 will not only earn you progress towards the Guardian Games Champ title, but will grant you other rewards like Enhancement Cores, Upgrade Modules, Glimmer, and even new shaders. Note that the Event Challenges for the Guardian Games in Destiny 2 this year will not unlock until you complete the introductory quest, so be sure not to skip that.