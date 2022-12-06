Destiny 2 Glorious Title Guide – All New Crucible Seal Triumphs

Hey there, Crucible fans! In Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph, there’s an all-new PVP-centric seal and title to chase down. None of it looks too difficult if you’re a frequent player, but you’re going to have to dib your toe into the Competitive 3v3 playlist if you want the Glorious title.

Glorious Title Required Triumphs

Some of this seal’s triumphs are retroactive like Forever Valorous, Prestigious, and Gold Medalist. If you’ve already ranked up a bunch and earned some rare medals, you’re set. The rest, however, may or may not be. Decathlete certainly isn’t as I currently have zero progress. Some of the Competitive 3v3 triumphs may be, but I haven’t played that in years so I couldn’t say.

Forever Valorous – Earn ten Crucible ranks across all seasons.

Earn ten Crucible ranks across all seasons. Prestigious – Reset your Crucible rank three times across all seasons.

Reset your Crucible rank three times across all seasons. Decathlete – Complete ten matches of different gametypes. Each unique gametype increments progress.

Complete ten matches of different gametypes. Each unique gametype increments progress. Gold Medalist – Acquire three medals in the Crucible Gold Tier category.

Acquire three medals in the Crucible Gold Tier category. Placement Series Matches – Complete your seven Placement Series matches in the Competitive playlist.

Complete your seven Placement Series matches in the Competitive playlist. Division Promotion – Successfully complete a Promotion Series and get promoted to a higher Division.

Successfully complete a Promotion Series and get promoted to a higher Division. Division Debut – Complete 100 matches in the Competitive 3v3 playlist. Earn bonus progress for wins.

Complete 100 matches in the Competitive 3v3 playlist. Earn bonus progress for wins. Climbing the Ladder – Achieve Platinum Division in any Season.

Achieve Platinum Division in any Season. Get Those Reps – Earn 200 points by completing objectives in the Competitive 3v3 playlist.

There are a few things worth noting here. For Division Debut, you probably don’t need to complete 100 matches. The game says you need 100 points to finish this, but doesn’t specify how many points are awarded per match or per victory.

Depending on where you place, Division Promotion may also be very challenging.

Crucible Gold Tier Medals

For Gold Medalist, these are the challenges you’re looking to complete. Keep in mind that you only need three of them. I already have eight unlocked so this autocompleted for me. It’s worth noting that you do not need to have three unique medals, just three medals total. While I happen to also have three unique medals, the game appears to be counting my six Power Overwhelming medals.