Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep Title Guide — How to Get Ghoul

The new Ghosts of the Deep dungeon is here in Destiny 2, and there’s a new title to earn by mastering it: Ghoul. Players who are looking to earn this title will have to complete the usual slate of dungeon-related triumphs, including the ever-challenging solo run. Here’s the full list of Triumphs you’ll have to complete to earn the Ghoul title in Destiny 2.
- Arise: Complete the “Ghosts of the Deep” dungeon.
- Alone in the Deep: Complete all encounters in the “Ghosts of the Deep” dungeon solo without leaving the activity.
- The Trinity: Complete all encounters in the “Ghosts of the Deep” dungeon with a full fireteam of clanmates.
- Shock Risk: Complete all encounters in the “Ghosts of the Deep” dungeon with a full fireteam of Arc subclasses.
- Fire Hazard: Complete all encounters in the “Ghosts of the Deep” dungeon with a full fireteam of Solar subclasses.
- Abyssal Void: Complete all encounters in the “Ghosts of the Deep” dungeon with a full fireteam of Void subclasses.
- One of a Kind: Complete all encounters in the “Ghosts of the Deep” dungeon with a full fireteam of the same class.
- Sovereign: Complete the “Ghosts of the Deep” dungeon on Master difficulty.
- In Memoriam: Find and listen to each memory of Darkness throughout the “Ghosts of the Deep” dungeon.
- Ghosts of the Deep: Trophies from the “Ghosts of the Deep” dungeon.
- Regicide (Emblem)
- Recalcitrant Host (Sparrow)
- Taken King Armor (Head, Arms, Chest, Legs, Class Item)
- New Pacific Epitaph (Stasis Wave Frame Grenade Launcher)
- No Survivors (Solar Aggressive Frame SMG)
- Greasy Luck (Solar Rapid-Fire Glaive)
- Cold Comfort (Stasis Aggressive Frame Rocket Launcher)