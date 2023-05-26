GUIDES

Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep Title Guide — How to Get Ghoul

merritt k, MAY 26, 2023

The new Ghosts of the Deep dungeon is here in Destiny 2, and there’s a new title to earn by mastering it: Ghoul. Players who are looking to earn this title will have to complete the usual slate of dungeon-related triumphs, including the ever-challenging solo run. Here’s the full list of Triumphs you’ll have to complete to earn the Ghoul title in Destiny 2.

  • Arise: Complete the “Ghosts of the Deep” dungeon.
  • Alone in the Deep: Complete all encounters in the “Ghosts of the Deep” dungeon solo without leaving the activity.
  • The Trinity: Complete all encounters in the “Ghosts of the Deep” dungeon with a full fireteam of clanmates.
  • Shock Risk: Complete all encounters in the “Ghosts of the Deep” dungeon with a full fireteam of Arc subclasses.
  • Fire Hazard: Complete all encounters in the “Ghosts of the Deep” dungeon with a full fireteam of Solar subclasses.
  • Abyssal Void: Complete all encounters in the “Ghosts of the Deep” dungeon with a full fireteam of Void subclasses.
  • One of a Kind: Complete all encounters in the “Ghosts of the Deep” dungeon with a full fireteam of the same class.
  • Sovereign: Complete the “Ghosts of the Deep” dungeon on Master difficulty.
  • In Memoriam: Find and listen to each memory of Darkness throughout the “Ghosts of the Deep” dungeon.
  • Ghosts of the Deep: Trophies from the “Ghosts of the Deep” dungeon.
    • Regicide (Emblem)
    • Recalcitrant Host (Sparrow)
    • Taken King Armor (Head, Arms, Chest, Legs, Class Item)
    • New Pacific Epitaph (Stasis Wave Frame Grenade Launcher)
    • No Survivors (Solar Aggressive Frame SMG)
    • Greasy Luck (Solar Rapid-Fire Glaive)
    • Cold Comfort (Stasis Aggressive Frame Rocket Launcher)

Destiny 2

