Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep Title Guide — How to Get Ghoul

The new Ghosts of the Deep dungeon is here in Destiny 2, and there’s a new title to earn by mastering it: Ghoul. Players who are looking to earn this title will have to complete the usual slate of dungeon-related triumphs, including the ever-challenging solo run. Here’s the full list of Triumphs you’ll have to complete to earn the Ghoul title in Destiny 2.

Arise: Complete the “Ghosts of the Deep” dungeon.

Alone in the Deep: Complete all encounters in the "Ghosts of the Deep" dungeon solo without leaving the activity.

The Trinity: Complete all encounters in the "Ghosts of the Deep" dungeon with a full fireteam of clanmates.

Shock Risk: Complete all encounters in the "Ghosts of the Deep" dungeon with a full fireteam of Arc subclasses.

Fire Hazard: Complete all encounters in the "Ghosts of the Deep" dungeon with a full fireteam of Solar subclasses.

Abyssal Void: Complete all encounters in the "Ghosts of the Deep" dungeon with a full fireteam of Void subclasses.

One of a Kind: Complete all encounters in the "Ghosts of the Deep" dungeon with a full fireteam of the same class.

Sovereign: Complete the "Ghosts of the Deep" dungeon on Master difficulty.

In Memoriam: Find and listen to each memory of Darkness throughout the "Ghosts of the Deep" dungeon.

Ghosts of the Deep: Trophies from the "Ghosts of the Deep" dungeon. Regicide (Emblem) Recalcitrant Host (Sparrow) Taken King Armor (Head, Arms, Chest, Legs, Class Item) New Pacific Epitaph (Stasis Wave Frame Grenade Launcher) No Survivors (Solar Aggressive Frame SMG) Greasy Luck (Solar Rapid-Fire Glaive) Cold Comfort (Stasis Aggressive Frame Rocket Launcher)

