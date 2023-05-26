Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep Loot Table – What Each Encounter Drops

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep is here and there is some truly wild stuff happening under the liquid methane seas of Titan. Now that we’ve started getting our footing, Bungie is quickly throwing us into the newest challenge the game has to offer: the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon. Outside of bragging rights, the core reason to run the new dungeon is, of course, all the new loot. Along with a unique armor set and exotic trace launcher, players can obtain weapons with an all-new origin trait called Restoration Ritual.

If you’re looking to farm the Ghosts of the Deep for gear, here is the known loot table for this activity.

Ghosts of the Deep Loot Table

This loot table is currently a work in progress put together using community drop reports on Twitter and Reddit.

The new Restoration Ritual perk has the following effect: Reviving allies or defeating combatants with finishers reloads this weapon and readies an emergency reload for the next time this weapon runs out of ammo. It doesn’t seem super powerful, but it is unique!

As always, there’s an exotic to collect in The Navigator trace rifle, this is a random drop at the end of the raid. Similar to Anarchy and One Thousand Voices, players have a chance to obtain this weapon after defeating the final boss. The drop rate seems fairly low and it’s unclear if there’s bad luck protection around this exotic. Given some players had to complete Scourge of the Past dozens of times to get Anarchy, one can only hope this exotic isn’t as rare.

I you’d like to increase your odds of getting this new Exotic, completing certain Triumphs will give you better chances of having it drop. They are as follows:

Deny Death: Complete all encounters in the “Ghosts of the Deep” dungeon without dying or leaving the activity.

Complete all encounters in the “Ghosts of the Deep” dungeon without dying or leaving the activity. Alone in the Deep: Complete all encounters in the “Ghosts of the Deep” dungeon solo without leaving the activity.

Complete all encounters in the “Ghosts of the Deep” dungeon solo without leaving the activity. King of the Deep: Complete all encounters in the “Ghosts of the Deep” dungeon solo without dying or leaving the activity.

Complete all encounters in the “Ghosts of the Deep” dungeon solo without dying or leaving the activity. Sovereign: Complete the “Ghosts of the Deep” dungeon on Master difficulty.

Complete the “Ghosts of the Deep” dungeon on Master difficulty. In Memoriam: Find and listen to each memory of Darkness throughout the “Ghosts of the Deep” dungeon.

And that’s it! Best of luck farming the gear you want!