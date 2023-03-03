Destiny 2 Final Warning Guide – All The Final Strand Quest Steps

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has finally been released and there’s a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into. Along with a new story, exotics, loot, endgame content, and a build crafting system, Lightfall also introduces our second Darkness subclass, Strand. Of course, the biggest draw is all the new weapons and armor players can hunt down. One of these is the exotic Strand sidearm, Final Warning, which actually fires tracking rounds after being charged up. Similar to the Winterbite exotic, unlocking this exotic quest will take a bit of work from the player. Here’s how to get the Final Warning exotic sidearm in Destiny 2:

How to Get the Final Warning

1. Unlock The Final Strand Exotic Quest

Your first step for getting the Final Warning in Destiny 2 is to actually gain access to The Final Strand exotic quest. This is done by purchasing all the Strand Fragments and Strand Grenades on a single character. This means you must acquire 2,900 Strand Meditations to purchase every Fragment and grenade for a single class. You can acquire Strand Meditation in several different ways, but the best is by using the Strand subclass in whatever patrol zone has been designated the Vex Incursion area. If you’re unfamiliar with how Strand Meditations work, make sure to check out our guide here for all the details on this currency. Once you’ve purchased all of the Strand upgrades from the Hall of Heroes, interact with the meditation spot to claim The Final Strand exotic quest.

2. Find Strand-Inoculated Gadgets

Once you have the quest, make your way to the Zephyr Concourse patrol zone in the southwest. When you arrive, stick to the right side and look for an opening that’s inaccessible by Sparrow. Go inside, hang a left, and continue straight through the hallways of plant holograms. Continue your descent down some skyscrapers until you eventually arrive at a Darkness portal. Enter it, kill the Cabal on the other side, and go towards the courtyard from the final Lightfall campaign mission. Your objective will change to killing all the enemies in this area and collecting the orders the final boss drops. There are a few waves of foes, but you shouldn’t have too much trouble dispatching them. After killing the Colossus, pick up the item he drops to progress the quest.

3. Reveal the Veil Spectrometer

Now head to the Typhon Imperator in the Ahimsa Park patrol zone. Enter Calus’ ship and jump down the large elevator. Now, instead of hanging a right through the small door, hop over the edge onto the large bridge below. I strongly recommend equipping your best gear as there will be a Tormentor and some Cabal enemies waiting for you on the other side. All you need to do is kill the Tormentor, which is easier said than done. Focus on shattering the Tormentor’s weak points to limit its attack options, making this fight much easier. After the Tormentor is killed, return to the Pouka Pond outside of the Hall of Heroes.

4. Complete Osiris’ Time Trial

The final major task is completing the Headlong: Time Trial in under 5 minutes and 30 seconds. Now, this sounds harder than it is, however, you will want to ensure you have a good heavy weapon to burst damage the boss at the end. When the activity starts, quickly grapple through the first gate and kill the Vex enemies on the left and right platforms. You will need to do this a couple more times, so make sure to use the Strand grapple points to quickly refresh this ability and move swiftly through the level. You should be familiar with this mission since it was part of the Lightfall campaign. Thankfully, the boss at the end isn’t nearly as tanky as the one on Legendary difficulty.

I strongly recommend saving your Super for the boss, as it will let you quickly kill this enemy. When you arrive in the boss room you’ll need to slay three waves of Vex while dodging the laser wall rotating around the room. Once the large Minotaur spawns, kill it to complete this quest. Unless you are going really slow in the jumping section you should be able to easily beat the required time for the exotic quest. After finishing this mission, return to the Pouka Pong to claim the Final Warning exotic sidearm.