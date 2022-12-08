Destiny 2 Dungeon and Raid Rotator Schedule 2022

Most sources of Pinnacle engrams in Destiny 2 are the newest versions of a particular activity — Raids, Dungeons, and so on. But with the introduction of Dungeon and Raid Rotators, certain older activities will also give out these high-level rewards. Each week, a different Dungeon and Raid will award a Pinnacle drop upon completion. It’s important to note, however, that this only applies to completing the activity. While the newest Raid and Dungeon give Pinnacles for each encounter, the Rotators only drop them after the final boss. That said, the featured Dungeon and Raid are farmable, meaning that if you’re looking for a particular weapon or roll, you can re-run the activity as many times as you like to get it.

Rotator Raid and Dungeons are good sources of extra Pinnacles, especially if you have a checkpoint to the last encounter. Additionally, the 2022 Moments of Triumph require you to complete six Raid and/or Dungeon Rotators in order to claim the title. If you’re looking to do that, here’s a list of the featured Raids and Dungeons in Destiny 2 up until the release of Lightfall at the end of February.

Destiny 2 Raid Rotator Schedule — Season of the Seraph

December 6: Last Wish

December 13: Garden of Salvation

December 20: Deep Stone Crypt

December 27: Vault of Glass

January 3: Vow of the Disciple

January 10: Last Wish

January 17: Garden of Salvation

January 24: Deep Stone Crypt

January 31: Vault of Glass

February 7: Vow of the Disciple

February 14: Last Wish

February 21: Garden of Salvation

When a Raid is the featured Rotator activity, each of its challenges will be active for players to complete. This is a great way of finishing those up if you’re looking to complete a Raid title, or of just getting some extra loot.

Dungeon Rotator Schedule — Season of the Seraph

December 6: Shattered Throne

December 13: TBD

December 20: TBD

December 27: TBD

January 3: TBD

January 10: TBD

January 17: TBD

January 24: TBD

January 31: TBD

February 7: TBD

February 14: TBD

February 21: TBD

We don’t actually know the full Dungeon Rotator schedule for this season of Destiny 2 yet, but we’ll update it as soon as we do.