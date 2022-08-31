Destiny 2 Doom of Chelchis Guide – God Roll & How to Get It

Avast Guardians, Season of Plunder is here! This space pirate-themed Destiny 2 season is all about crossing blades with Fallen House of Salvation, hunting for buried treasure, and working with everyone’s favorite scoundrel, the Drifter. Of course, there is a bunch of new loot to chase and activities to complete. Of course, this season’s big draw is all the new loot, and there are some terrific guns to farm for right now. Tied to the returning King’s Fall raid, there are some terrific weapons you can craft now that have unique perk combinations we’ve never seen before. Here is how to get the Doom of Chelchis scout rifle and what the god roll is:

How to Get Doom of Chelchis

Unsurprisingly, Doom of Chelchis is tied to the King’s Fall raid. This weapon will drop from either the opening and Totems encounter. There’s a good chance if you’ve already run this raid that you have the Doom of Chelchis, as you have a 50% chance for it to drop from the very first chest. If you did get a Doom of Chelchis, it can also appear as a reward from any of the secret chests throughout the raid. This is because the secret chests only reward items you’ve previously found in the King’s Fall raid.

Additionally, you cannot keep farming the same encounter as you would in a dungeon. Once you complete an encounter on a character for that week, all you will earn are Spoils of Conquest. Now you can buy this scout rifle for 20 Spoils of Conquest from the final chest, but you’ll need to have gotten Doom of Chelchis at least once. Alternatively, you can craft this gun, but it will require you to earn five Deepsight variants of Doom of Chelchis.

Doom of Chelchis God Rolls

Doom of Chelchis PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Tactical Mag or Appended Mag

Firefly or Explosive Payload

Dragonfly or Frenzy

Similar to Zaouli’s Bane, the Doom of Chelchis has several perk combinations that could be considered “god rolls.” Because of this, I will highlight two rather unique rolls of this scout rifle that are worth crafting. In the barrel slot, I really like Arrowhead Brake to give us increased handling and recoil reduction. As for the magazine, you can go with either Tactical Mag or Appended Mag. The former will only give you an additional bullet, but it also increases the weapon’s reload speed and stability. Appended Mag offers no stat benefits but gives two extra rounds instead. Personally, I prefer Tactical Mag since that second bullet from Appended Mag won’t make much of a difference.

When it comes to primary perks you have a lot of choices. Up first is the simply outrageous combo of both Firefly and Dragonfly. Essentially, whenever you get a precision kill that enemy will erupt into both a Solar and Void explosion. This turns every enemy into a damn bomb, capable of wiping out any enemies around them. It’s utterly silly and I love everything about it. While this isn’t the most practical roll for endgame content, it’s entertaining!

For those wanting to use Doom of Chelchis in endgame content, you’ll want to focus on damage-dealing perks. The mix of Explosive Payload and Frenzy is remarkably strong. Explosive Payload is terrific because it will not only stagger enemies but boosts our bodyshot damage by 15%. Coupling this with Frenzy, we can potentially increase this scout’s total damage per shot by 30%. f you want even more damage, One For All requires a little work, but the payoff is definitely worth the effort. Getting 35% extra damage from this perk alone is strong, but when combined with Explosive Payload you get a long-range killing machine.

Seriously, if you plan on doing Grandmaster Nightfalls or tough endgame content you’ll want a Doom of Chelchis god roll.

Doom of Chelchis PVP God Roll

Corkscrew Rifling

Accurized Rounds

Explosive Payload

Eye of the Storm or Focused Fury

If you want to take the Doom of Chelchis into the Crucible this is the god roll I recommend. In the barrel slot, you’ll want Corkscrew Rifling as it gives us +5 to range, handling, and stability. If you want to prioritize range you can always go with Hammer-Forged Rifling instead. However, with Accurized Rounds in the magazine slot, this barrel type feels unnecessary.

When it comes to PVP primary perks, Explosive Payload is remarkably good on this scout rifle. The ability to flinch a player’s aim when shot can help you easily when duels against others — especially in this pulse rifle meta. You have a little more flexibility in the final perk slot, as both Eye of the Storm and Focused Frenzy are solid options. Focused Frenzy works wonders for those who can consistently hit headshots, as it will give you 20% increased damage for 11 seconds. If you’re not confident in your aim then you’ll want Eye of the Storm for the boost to handling and accuracy when your health gets low. Both are fantastic perks, so it comes down to using a perk that fits your own playstyle and skill.