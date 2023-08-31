Destiny 2 Brya's Love Deepsight Guide - Brya's Love Pattern Farming

A new Destiny 2 season means a whole raft of new weapons, and Season of the Witch delivers a sorely needed Void scout rifle to the mix with Brya’s Love. You can craft the 180 RPM Scout Rifle with a few new perks that were added this season.

How to Get Brya's Love Deepsight Patterns

To craft Brya’s Love and any new seasonal weapons, you must acquire five Deepsight versions of the gun. A red-border on the item frame denotes that the weapon is Deepsight, and you can extract the pattern required to craft it.

There are a few options to get ahold of a Deepsight Brya’s Love:

Decoding Witch Engrams

Savathun’s Spire

Altars of Summoning

Research Table Reputation Rewards

Focused Decoding at the Athenaeum Ritual Table

Deepsight Harmonizers

Once you have found one of every seasonal weapon, you can convert your Witch Engrams directly into your weapon of choice at the Ritual Table using Glimmer, as long as the Deepsight option is available. Other than that, you might get a Deepsight version of Brya’s Love when decoding Engrams.

You can turn Opaque Cards into Witchcrafting cards for a more guaranteed result. These are single-use, but cause your next focused weapon to be a guaranteed Deepsight weapon, if it is possible to do so. While getting this card seems random, there may be ways to get more of them as the season progresses. Still, it doesn’t appear that there is a guaranteed weekly Deepsight option, as there has been in previous seasons.

The final and most guaranteed option is to use Deepsight Harmonizers. You can acquire these consumables from the season pass, which turns a weapon that did not drop with Deepsight and into a red-border, letting you extract its pattern progress. Once you have completed the pattern, you can head to the Enclave on Mars and craft your Brya’s Love. Check out our Brya's Love God Roll guide if you want to know the best rolls for this weapon.

It is also essential to know that Season of the Witch introduced a new way of increasing your crafted weapons levels, allowing players to purchase level-ups with in-game resources.