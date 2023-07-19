Destiny 2 A Guardian in Shining Armor Quest Steps: How to Start

The Destiny 2 A Guardian in Shining Armor quest is one of the objectives that kick off the new edition of the annual event. If you’re planning on upgrading your armor or cash in a couple of rewards, you’re going to need to gather as many of the available currencies as possible. But first, completing this quest is going to be beneficial. The summer celebration takes place in a brand new fashion, presenting a few interesting reworks that are going to appeal to both veterans and newcomers alike. This guide explains how to start the A Guardian in Shining Armor questline in Destiny 2 and what it entails.

How to Start A Guardian in Shining Armor

If you’re logging into the game starting on mid-July, make sure to stop by the Tower, as Eva Levante is waiting for you. After you talk to her you’re going to obtain your respective class armor for the event, as well as the Celebrating Solstice quest. You first need to complete Celebrating Solstice to get access to A Guardian in Shining Armor, which is offered by Eva Levante right after you turn in the last step.

This is yet another straightforward quest all in all, but it does require some more time on your hands compared to the previous one.

How to Complete the A Guardian in Shining Armor Quest Steps

After you’ve talked to Eva Levante and gotten yourself the quest, it’s time to get started. You can find all 6 steps below:

Step 1 : Collect Silver Leaves by completing activities during Solstice with your new edition armor equipped (8 Silver Leaves total)

: Collect Silver Leaves by completing activities during Solstice with your new edition armor equipped (8 Silver Leaves total) Step 2 : Transform your Silver Leaves into Silver Ash by completing the Bonfire Bash (40 Silver Ash)

: Transform your Silver Leaves into Silver Ash by completing the Bonfire Bash (40 Silver Ash) Step 3 : Collect Kindling by completing Event Challenges that award them (2 Kindling total) — make sure to actually redeem the challenges from the Event Card to complete this step

: Collect Kindling by completing Event Challenges that award them (2 Kindling total) — make sure to actually redeem the challenges from the Event Card to complete this step Step 4 : Add Large Kindling to a piece of Solstice armor that has had Small Kindling added to it (you can do this by using 2 Kindling, so, the ones you just gathered from the challenges!)

: Add Large Kindling to a piece of Solstice armor that has had Small Kindling added to it (you can do this by using 2 Kindling, so, the ones you just gathered from the challenges!) Step 5 : Imbue a piece of Solstice armor with Shining Embers (requires 40 Silver Ash)

: Imbue a piece of Solstice armor with Shining Embers (requires 40 Silver Ash) Step 6: Visit Eva Levante in the Tower

That is all! Your reward for the quest will be 4 Silver Leaves.