Dead Weight Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

Added in Season 17 of Destiny 2, Dead Weight is an Arc shotgun obtainable from the Gambit activity. Yes, to get it you’ll need to take part in Drifter’s little game mode that everyone loves to hate. Here are our picks for the best rolls for Dead Weight in PVE and PVP.

How to Get Dead Weight in Destiny 2

Dead Weight can drop from Gambit and can be focused from Gambit Engrams at the Drifter.

Dead Weight God Rolls

Dead Weight PVE God Roll

Barrel Shroud

Light Mag

Subsistence or Grave Robber

Swashbuckler or pretty much anything

Dead Weight’s stock has risen in Destiny 2 this season, both because of its Arc typing and its reworked origin trait that is now useful outside of Gambit. Note, however, that Gun and Run doesn’t seem to further increase your speed if you’re already in Speed Boost. In the third column, Subsistence and Grave Robber are both great choices that can eliminate the need to reload almost entirely. You’re spoiled for choice in the fourth column, where you can choose from excellent damage-boosting perks like Swashbuckler, Adrenaline Junkie, and Surrounded. If you’re running a melee-focused build (say, with Arc 3.0) then One-Two Punch or Trench Barrel are also excellent picks. Hey, there’s even an Unstoppable Shotgun mod this season, so Dead Weight has a lot of general utility. Of course, in higher-level content it’s going to be riskier to run it, but for normal Raids, seasonal content, dungeons, and so on, Dead Weight can be a blast to use.

Dead Weight PVP God Roll

Full Choke

Accurized Rounds

Perpetual Motion

Swashbuckler

Running a Rapid Fire shotgun in Destiny 2 PVP right now is a bad idea due to nerfs to range and the current ammo economy. Do not use this. You will absolutely get your ass handed to you. Trust me.

That’s about it for Dead Weight. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.