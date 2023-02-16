Craft These Destiny 2 Weapons Before Lightfall Releases

Lightfall is fast approaching, so Destiny 2 players are wrapping up their to-do list for everything that’s leaving the game when the expansion comes out. As with past expansions, seasonal content is being vaulted on the release of Lightfall. That means that the craftable weapons from the last four seasons of the game are presumably going away too, at least temporarily. If you haven’t been keeping up with crafting and want to know what to prioritize, here’s a list of the weapons you should craft before Lightfall.

Remember, you can focus one Deepsight weapon per day rather than per week at every seasonal vendor up until Lightfall comes out.

Season of the Risen — Weapons to Craft Before Lightfall

Thoughtless (Sniper Rifle)

Season of the Risen’s weapons were pretty solid, but few of them are truly necessary. Of the bunch, Thoughtless stands out as a powerful Stasis sniper rifle for PVE. Overflow on this thing is a ton of fun — if you’re at all into snipers, craft one while you can. Even if you aren’t crazy about the weapon type, it might be good to have one in your back pocket since linear fusion rifles are taking so many nerfs in Lightfall.

Season of the Haunted

Austringer (Hand Cannon)

Beloved (Sniper Rifle)

Calus Mini-Tool (SMG)

If you’re a PVP player, you probably already have an Austringer and a Beloved. If not, you should pick them up. They’re both stellar weapons in the Crucible, with Beloved in particular being a very popular choice in Competitive right now. As for Calus Mini-Tool, it’s one of the best add clear weapons in Destiny 2. Incandescent on this thing is so much fun to use, and if you haven’t already experienced it then we suggest you get to it.

Season of the Plunder

Tarnished Mettle (Scout Rifle)

Plunder’s weapons were probably the weakest of this year’s crop. They can be fun in certain circumstances, but the only one we’d strongly recommend you pick up is Tarnished Mettle. It’s a flexible, solid scout rifle that’ll be useful in any endgame activity with an Arc burn. It’s basically an Arc Night Watch, with the added benefit of getting Enhanced Perks.

Season of the Seraph — Weapons to Craft Before Lightfall

Disparity (Pulse Rifle)

IKELOS SMG (SMG)

Retrofit Escapade (Machine Gun)

After the letdown that was Season of Plunder’s weapons, Seraph really pulled out all of the stops. The reprised IKELOS weapons are great, and in particular the IKELOS SMG feels fantastic in both PVE and PVP. If you only craft one weapon from this entire list, make it that one. If you have a little more time, though, Disparity is an outstanding Stasis pulse rifle that again has utility across PVE and PVP. Lastly, Retrofit Escapade is a great-feeling machine gun — and if you’re a Hunter who likes playing Void, you should have already crafted it by now.