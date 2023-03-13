Circular Logic Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

Added in Destiny 2 Lightfall, Circular Logic is an adaptive frame Strand machine gun. Is it worth using? What are some of its best perks? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Circular Logic in Destiny 2

You can obtain Circular Logic through completing the Terminal Overload activity while it is located in the Zephyr Concourse area.

Circular Logic God Rolls

Circular Logic PVE God Roll

Polygonal Rifling

Extended Mag or Appended Mag

Envious Assassin or Feeding Frenzy

Hatchling or Target Lock

Masterwork: Range or Reload Speed

As our first Strand machine gun in Destiny 2, Circular Logic is pretty solid. The biggest issue with machine guns is typically their reload downtime, and Circular Logic has several ways of dealing with that. There’s Keep Away, of course, but the two best options are Feeding Frenzy or Envious Assassin. The former is a little more straightforward whereas the latter requires a bit more setup, but the ability to overflow the magazine is very useful. In the fourth column, your perk pick is going to depend on what you’re using Circular Logic for. If you’re going for DPS, Target Lock combined with the overflowed magazine from Envious Assassin can be great (and don’t forget the rockets from its Origin Trait). If you’re using this for add clear and especially if you’re a Strand user, then Hatchling is fantastic.

Circular Logic PVP God Roll

Corkscrew Rifling

Ricochet Rounds

Offhand Strike

Golden Tricorn

Masterwork: Range

Circular Logic isn’t really built for PVP, but it has some perks that can work ok in the Crucible. Offhand Strike is a decent kill-chaining perk, just remember that it only works while hip-firing. Golden Tricorn will give you a damage boost after a kill, and if you’re on Strand you can extend it a little. Still, overall this probably isn’t the best choice for Destiny 2 PVP.

That’s about it for Circular Logic. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.