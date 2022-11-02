Cataclysmic Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

One of the Raid weapons from Vow of the Disciple, Cataclysmic is a Solar linear fusion rifle in Destiny 2. Let’s take a look at some of its perks and the best possible rolls to aim for in PVE and PVP.

How to Get Cataclysmic in Destiny 2

Cataclysmic God Rolls

Cataclysmic PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Accelerated Coils

Fourth Time’s the Charm

Bait and Switch or Focused Fury

All Destiny 2 players now have access to a fantastic craftable linear fusion rifle in the Taipan-4FR. So why would you use Cataclysmic over that? Well, maybe you want to take advantage of a Solar burn in the activity you’re running. But the main answer is Bait and Switch. Granting a huge 35% increase to damage, the perk is incredible on Cataclysmic. Simply roll up to a boss, fire a Witherhoard blast at it, switch to a primary and take a potshot, then blast away with your buffed linear fusion rifle.

The rhythm of Bait and Switch takes some getting used to, but it’s a fun alternative to the typical stand there and empty your clip action of most Destiny 2 DPS phases. With Fourth Time’s the Charm, you can fire quite a few shots before reloading as long as you’re hitting your crits. Alternately, you can roll with Focused Fire if you don’t want to go through the hassle of using Bait and Switch, but your damage numbers won’t be as hefty.

Cataclysmic PVP God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Accelerated Coils

Successful Warm-Up

High-Impact Reserves

Lacking many good Crucible perks, Cataclysmic is nothing special in Destiny 2 PVP. Successful Warm-Up is fantastic, of course, allowing you to chain kills by lowering your charge time. But in the fourth column there’s not a lot to go on, with High-Impact Reserves being your most reliable option. Honestly, there are better linear fusion rifles to take into the Crucible.

