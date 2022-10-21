Bump in the Night Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

A Stasis rocket launcher debuting in Destiny 2 Season of Haunted, Bump in the Night is one of the craftable weapons from the Derelict Leviathan activities. Let’s take a look at this beast of a weapon, including some rolls to aim for in PVE and PVP.

How to Get Bump in the Night in Destiny 2

You can obtain drops of Bump in the Night from Season of the Haunted activities, which can include red bordered drops that will eventually allow you to craft it. Additionally, you can focus Umbral Engrams into drops of it and the other Derelict Leviathan weapons at the Crown of Sorrow in the H.E.L.M., provided you have unlocked the necessary upgrades by playing seasonal content.

Bump in the Night God Rolls

Bump in the Night PVE God Roll

Quick Launch

Impact Casing

Tracking Module or Auto-Loading Holster

Vorpal Weapon or Chill Clip

While it doesn’t have the Palmyra-B’s intrinsic tracking, Bump in the Night being an aggressive frame rocket launcher means that it’s going to do more direct damage in a DPS situation. Tracking Module gives you better odds of hitting your target, though it means sacrificing a reload perk like Field Prep or Auto-Loading Holster. For the fourth column perk, Vorpal Weapon is the most straightforward and reliable, but doesn’t provide a huge damage boost on heavy weapons. Chill Clip has synergy with Stasis builds and utility in taking out Champions and other powerful enemies. If you’re playing a Starfire Protocol Warlock, it might be worth getting a Demolitionist roll of Bump in the Night, since it’s the rare rocket launcher that can roll it in addition to a damage perk.

Bump in the Night PVP God Roll

Volatile Launch

Black Powder

Tracking Module

Chain Reaction or Chill Clip

Rocket launchers like Bump in the Night just got a modest buff in Destiny 2, a flat 0.4m increase to blast radius. That might help Bump in the Night out in the Crucible, but I expect that rockets will continue to lag behind other heavy weapons like linear fusion rifles for ammo economy reasons. For PVP we’re building into blast radius with Volatile Launch and Black Powder to try to maximize the odds of catching multiple Guardians in a single shot. Tracking Module will help you hit your target — though the tracking is less powerful in the Crucible — and Chain Reaction or Chill Clip will help maximize the impact of your rockets.

That’s about it for Bump in the Night. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.