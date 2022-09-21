Boudica-C Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

The Boudica-C sidearm is a new weapon in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder, and it’s kind of neat. Sidearms aren’t exactly meta in either PVE or PVP right now, but the Boudica-C can roll some fun perks and is worth taking a look at if you like the weapon type. Also, it’s named after a queen who led an uprising against the Roman Empire in the first century AD, so that’s cool.

How to Get Boudica-C in Destiny 2

The Boudica-C sidearm drops from Legendary engrams and vendor rank-ups. That means there’s no dedicated way to farm for it, but it also means you should see it cropping up fairly frequently just from playing Destiny 2.

Boudica-C God Rolls

Boudica-C PVE God Roll

Corkscrew Rifling or Smallbore

Armor-Piercing Rounds or Appended Mag

Pugilist or Stats For All

Swashbuckler or One For All

Boudica-C might be a sidearm, but it has a ton of fun perks it can roll. It handles somewhere between a hand cannon and a sidearm, with decent range and stopping power. A Pugilist/Swashbuckler build can be a lot of fun if you’re getting up close and personal — in that case, you don’t need to prioritize range. That said, the seasonal sidearm Brigand’s Law is probably better suited for that role. The Stats/One For All combo is also as reliable as ever here. There are a bunch of other perks that are pretty good too, including Ambitious Assassin, Frenzy, Osmosis, Surrounded, and Multikill Clip. Slap Full Auto Retrofit on here and aim for a reload masterwork.

Boudica-C PVP God Roll

Corkscrew Rifling or Hammer-Forged Rifling

High-Caliber Rounds or Richochet Rounds

Pugilist or Moving Target

Swashbuckler or Gutshot Straight

If you’re bringing the Boudica-C into the Crucible, you’re probably going to have a tough time with it. That said, it does have some decent possibilities. You can roll the same kind of melee build as in PVE here, with Pugilist and Swashbuckler, but for a more standard Crucible build, try Moving Target and Gutshot Straight. Pick High-Caliber or Richochet Rounds depending on your taste.