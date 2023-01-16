Blowout Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

Added in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, Blowout is an adaptive frame Arc rocket launcher. Is it worth using? What are some of its best perks? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Blowout in Destiny 2

You can obtain Blowout by completing Crucible matches, or from ranking up with Lord Shaxx in the Tower.

Blowout God Rolls

Blowout PVE God Roll

Linear Compensator

Alloy Casing or Impact Casing

Demolitionist or Field Prep

Explosive Light or Frenzy

Masterwork: Velocity

Like many weapons tied to playlist activities in Destiny 2, Blowout is saddled with an enormous perk pool. The upside, of course, is that resetting your Crucible ranking will allow you to roll weapons with multiple perk slots per column. In the case of Blowout, though, I don’t think you really need to do that unless you don’t have a good Hothead already.

If you’re using Blowout for DPS, then Demolitionist and Explosive Light is a good primary perk combination — especially if you’re a Starfire Protocol Warlock. Another option is Field Prep and Frenzy, which will work together to boost your reload speed and give you a decent damage buff. Blowout isn’t going to blow your mind, but it’s a good enough option if you need an Arc rocket launcher for whatever reason and can swing the right perks.

Blowout PVP God Roll

Quick Launch

Black Powder

Impulse Amplifier

Cluster Bomb or Chain Reaction

Masterwork: Blast Radius

It’s a rocket launcher in PVP. What do you want? Try to maximize Blast Radius and Velocity for the best chance of tagging multiple Guardians in a single shot. That means perks like Quick Launch, Black Powder, and Impulse Amplifier. In the fourth column, take your pick of Cluster Bomb or Chain Reaction. Unfortunately, neither Origin Trait is going to help you much in the Crucible 99% of the time.

That’s about it for Blowout. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.