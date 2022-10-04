Blood Feud Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

Season of Plunder has added a set of pirate-themed Eliksni weapons to Destiny 2, including a Stasis SMG called Blood Feud. Is it worth using in PVE or PVP activities? Here’s our take.

How to Get Blood Feud in Destiny 2

Blood Feud drops as a reward from seasonal activities — Expedition and Ketchcrash. You can also focus it at the Star Chart, and if you collect enough Deepsight drops of it, you’ll be able to craft one yourself.

Blood Feud God Rolls

Blood Feud PVE God Roll

Chambered Compensator

Tactical Mag

Pugilist or Ambitious Assassin

Swashbuckler or Frenzy

Blood Feud has a couple of big problems. The first is its low stability and high recoil, which makes the gun kick like a space-mule. The second is its low reload speed, which means you spend a lot of time not shooting. There are a couple of ways to ameliorate both of these problems. We’re using Chambered Compensator to build into stability, with Tactical Mag to get another boost plus faster reloads. For primary perks, you’ve got options. Pugilist/Swashbuckler is the most obvious choice, but neither of those does anything for the weapon’s reload speed or stability, so only go with that if you’re running a dedicated melee build. A more well-rounded option would be Ambitious Assassin/Frenzy, or, if you’re running Stasis, replace Frenzy with Headstone for synergy with Whisper of Hedrons.

Blood Feud PVP God Roll

Smallbore

Accurized Rounds

Dynamic Sway Reduction

Elemental Capacitor

I mean, don’t. Blood Feud doesn’t have the range or stability to be a real contender in Crucible, at least not until a major rework. If you must, though, something like this is going to be your best bet — you want to get the thing’s lacking stats up and then run DSR/Elemental Capacitor to give you an extra edge. You’re going to need it.

That’s about it for Blood Feud. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.