Beloved Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

A reprise of a classic Destiny 2 sniper rifle, Beloved returned in Season of the Haunted along with the other weapons originally from Season of Opulence. Let’s take a look at this legendary sniper rifle, including some rolls to aim for in PVE and PVP.

How to Get Beloved in Destiny 2

You can obtain drops of Beloved from Season of the Haunted activities, which can include red bordered drops that will eventually allow you to craft it. Additionally, you can focus Umbral Engrams into drops of it and the other Derelict Leviathan weapons at the Crown of Sorrow in the H.E.L.M., provided you have unlocked the necessary upgrades by playing seasonal content.

Beloved God Rolls

Beloved PVE God Roll

Corkscrew Rifling

Ricochet Rounds or Appended Mag

No Distractions or Fourth Time’s the Charm

Incandescent

It has to be said that Beloved is not primarily a Destiny 2 PVE weapon. It doesn’t have access to Firing Line, Focused Fury, or other sniper DPS perks, so if you do run it in PVE, it’ll be mainly for taking out powerful non-boss enemies. With the Backup Mag mod and Appended Mag, you can have a magazine of 7, meaning you can pop Fourth Time’s the Charm twice, but again — you’re probably not using Beloved on bosses, so it’s a pretty niche use case. Your best bet is probably No Distractions to mitigate flinch and Incandescent to at least spread some Scorch around. Beloved isn’t a bad PVE sniper rifle, it’s just that there are much better options.

Beloved PVP God Roll

Fluted Barrel

Ricochet Rounds or High-Caliber Rounds

Snapshot Sights or No Distractions

Moving Target or Quickdraw

Ok, snipers did take a pretty significant hit lately, with flinch settle time getting a huge increase. Beloved is still a great Destiny 2 PVP pick, as beautiful as it was back in Season of Opulence. It can roll the classic Snapshot/Quickdraw combo, but also consider No Distractions/Moving Target to deal with the increased flinch issue. Fluted Barrel brings up stability and handling speed, and Ricochet or High-Caliber Rounds are up to your preference.

That’s about it for Beloved. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.