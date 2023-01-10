Apex Legends Spellbound Guide – How to Earn Points

The new Spellbound event for Apex Legends was revealed earlier this week, which means there are a bunch of new cosmetics for players to unlock. Along with Seer’s heirloom, this event is focused on mages, wizards, and even some popular Marvel characters. While the vast majority of these cosmetics cost real-world money, there are some skins that players can unlock by just playing the game. Here’s how to earn points during the Spellbound event so you can obtain all the new cosmetic items:

How to Get Apex Legends Spellbound Points

You can earn points during the Spellbound event by completing the Daily Event Challenges found in the Challenge Menu. These will update every day with new tasks for you to complete and are mostly pretty simple. They can include getting into the Top 10 four times, dealing damage, or just playing the game itself. Some of these challenges will also be tied to the new limited-time mode, Gun Run.

Every challenge you complete will earn you 200 Points, so if you complete every challenge, including the additional ones, you can obtain 1,600 Points a day. To earn everything, you’ll need a maximum of 5,000 Points — meaning you’ll need to finish 25 of these challenges (not including the additional damage ones) to earn everything this season. Items in the reward tracker include a Vantage, Rampage, and Flatline skin, along with a gun charm and some stat trackers.

Keep in mind that you cannot earn Spellbound Points by normally getting kills, winning games of Apex Legends, or completing battle pass challenges. The only way to earn them is by finishing the Spellbound event challenges, so make sure to prioritize these every day when you log on. These are the only items you can earn for free. Other cosmetics in the store, including Seer’s heirloom, cannot be obtained without spending real money. This heirloom is expensive, so unless you have $160 or enough Heirloom Shards, don’t expect to own it right when this event releases.

The Spellbound event is also bringing back the highly popular Control game mode. Along with this limited-time mode, all players will be able to create their own private matches. Previously exclusive for streamers and content creators, this is the first time that everyone will have access to making their own Apex Legends lobbies. Additionally, the G7 scout and CAR SMG will be going into the crafter, with the Peacekeeper shotgun and Spitfire returning as ground loot. The Prowler got a small damage buff and the Sentinel now only needs a single Shield Cell to charge up its damage.

All of these changes, modes, and cosmetics will go live on Jan 10 for all available consoles.