Apex Legends Season 15 Guide – Every Weapon Buff & Nerf

Season 15 of Apex Legends is right around the corner and it’s introducing a ton of new content. Along with the new legend Catalyst, Broken Moon map, and cosmetics, there has been a fair amount of weapon nerfs and buffs. While no legend got tweaked at the start of this season, Respawn is shaking up the weapon meta by not only tuning some guns but making some big swaps to the various Hop-Ups. If you want to see everything coming to Season 15, make sure to check out the official patch notes. Here’s a breakdown of everything you can expect, along with what will be the guns to look out for in Season 15:

Apex Legends Season 15 Weapon Changes

Hop-Ups

Anvil Receiver [R-301, Flatline] Added to floor loot and crafting bundles Double Tap Trigger [EVA-8, G7 Scout] Rarity tier increased to legendary

Improved Recoil for burst fire Scout Turbocharger [Devotion, HAVOC] Damage reduced by 1 when equipped Hammerpoint Rounds [Mozambique, P2020, RE-45] Removed from floor loot and crafting bundles Boosted Loader [Hemlok, Wingman] Removed from floor loot and crafting bundles Kinetic Feeder [Peacekeeper, TripleTake] Removed from floor loot and crafting bundles

With the removal of the Kinetic Feeder, Booster Loader, and Hammerpoint Rounds, players will want to keep an eye out for the Anvil Receiver Hop-Up. This increases the single fire damage of the R-301 and Flatline, making them significantly stronger at range. Given that the G7 Scout didn’t get nerfed, users should expect more mid to long-range battles so Anvil Receivers will help assault rifle users contend. Also, don’t be fooled by the nerf to the Turbocharger, this will still make the Havoc and Devotion terrifying to fight up close. The only catch is you’ll need to be just a bit more accurate with them to ensure a kill on those with high-tier rarity EVO Shields.

Supply Crate, Crafting Changes, and Gold Weapons

Supply Crate Rotation Mastiff returns to the floor

RE-45 enters the crate with Disruptor Rounds Gold Weapon R-301, Devotion LMG, 30-30 Repeater, EVA-8, Prowler Burst PDW Crafting Rotation M600 Spitfire enters the crafter

Peacekeeper enters the crafter

Havoc returns to the floor

P2020 returns to the floor

Perhaps the biggest surprise is the removal of the Mastiff from the Supply Crate and the throwing the Peacekeeper into the crafter. Given players don’t often craft weapons, players should expect the EVA-8 and Mastiff to become the new close-range kings. Players also shouldn’t sleep on the RE-45, as Disruptor Rounds are the strongest Hop-Up ever introduced in Apex Legends. It absolutely shreds through shields, letting accurate users decimate anyone who stands in their way. While it might seem like a downgrade at first glance, I strongly recommend trying this gun out.

Weapon Buffs and Nerfs

Rampage LMG Begins charged on first-time pickup from the supply drop

Removed heat decay over time Rampage & Sentinel Can re-charge the Rampage and Sentinel before previous charge has expired Mastiff Ammo capacity increased from 4 to 5

Widened blast pattern

Damage per pellet reduced from 14 to 11

Projectile growth reduced

Reload can now be canceled with ADS RE-45 Damage increased from 12 to 14

Disruptor Rounds increase damage against shields by 30% L-Star Reduced recoil at the beginning of the pattern

Stow animations adjusted to better match timings Volt SMG Reduced projectile speed Increased projectile gravity Triple Take Rate of fire increased from 1.2 to 1.35

Choke charge time reduced from 1.1 to 0.75 R99 Increased blue magazine size from 24 to 25

Increased purple magazine size from 27 to 28 Peacekeeper Projectile growth reduced

For the general floor loot, there are some pretty significant buffs and nerfs hitting weapons. The Triple Take’s rate of fire reduction is definitely a response to marksman weapons being overly dominant in the current meta right now. I’m also not surprised that the R-99 got a small buff to its magazine size, as it was often being outperformed by guns like the C.A.R. or Prowler. Perhaps the most terrifying alteration is to the Rampage, which will now come fully charged in the Supply Crate and does not lose that charge unless you’re firing. This is already an extremely strong weapon when charged, so giving players one that’s ready to go will make it a way more desirable option.

All of these changes are currently live, so don’t expect any rebalances until the next event launches sometime in December.