Apex Legends Golden Ticket Guide – How to Unlock A New Home

Season 14 of Apex Legends is almost over, which means it’s time for all the previews to begin. Along with a few images posted online, developer Respawn Entertainment has introduced its first in-game teaser. Dubbed a “Golden Ticket,” this item will be available for players to snag so they can participate in an upcoming, unknown event. Here’s everything we know about the A New Home event and how to earn the Golden Ticket in Apex Legends:

How to Get the Golden Ticket

To get the Golden Ticket in Apex Legends you’ll need to play either a Duos or Trios game and craft it from a Replicator. This item will cost 125 Crafting Materials and it will come with a random gold weapon alongside it. Snagging a Golden Ticket will not give it to the rest of your squad, so they’ll need to craft their own. The Golden Ticket does not take up any inventory slots, cannot be looted off a body, and will not spawn anywhere on the floor. If you want this ticket, the only way to acquire it is by making one at any Replicator at the start or throughout the match.

The key to doing this is to land at a point of interest that has four Material Harvesters and then open up a five Supply Bins. Doing this will give you the required 125 materials needed to make this special item. Remember, your teammates will also earn materials whenever you interact with a harvester but not a Supply Bin. Because of this, you may need to visit another location where there are Material Harvesters so your whole squad can get enough to each make one.

I found doing this solo was easiest, as I would queue into a game by myself, land at a location along the outskirts of the map, and just gather the materials there. It may take a few tries, but you should eventually find a match where you can land without any enemies chasing you. After crafting the item just complete the match as you normally would. It doesn’t matter if you win or lose with the ticket itself.

This ticket will be used for the upcoming A New Home event which is currently locked in the game mode selection screen. There’s no information about what this could be, but if I had to wager it will be a preview for the upcoming map set on a moon called Boreas. Seer fans will recognize this as the moon that was destroyed when this legend was born and was mentioned last season in a lore video revolving around Seer giving an interview.

The A New Home event is set to unlock next Thursday, October 20th.