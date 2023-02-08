Apex Legends Class Guide – What Are the Class Perks

Season 16 of Apex Legends is right around the corner and it’s making some substantial changes to the game. The first season to launch without a new legend, Season 16 is all about rebalancing the game and improving the experience for players. Along with introducing the long-awaited Team Deathmatch mode, Season 16 also adds a class system that has the potential to shake up the meta. This is more than just simply shuffling the legends into different groups, as they will all have new class abilities to consider. Here’s a breakdown of the Skirmisher, Controller, Assault, Recon, and Support class perks, along with what legends fall into each category.

Apex Legends Class Perks

Assault Class

In the assault category, the legends are Ash, Bangalore, Fuse, Mad Maggie, and Revenant. They have two passive abilities, the first of which allows them to open up new red-colored Supply Bins. Similar to the blue ones Lifeline can open, these Supply Bins will provide high-end attachments for your weapons which makes them quite valuable. Additionally, any assault legend can carry an extra stack of ammo in each of their inventory slots.

Skirmisher Class

The next entry in Apex Legends’ class system is the Skirmisher. This archetype includes the legends Horizon, Mirage, Octane, Pathfinder, Valkeryie, and Wraith. Skirmishers are all about getting in and out of combat as quickly as possible. They’re designed to use their movement abilities to their advantage or help their team rotate to new locations. Their class perk allows them to see the rarest item inside of any Care Package. When looking at it, you’ll see a small icon appear on your HUD that shows an image of the weapon or armor piece inside. Additionally, Skirmishers will be alerted whenever a Care Package is opened.

Recon Class

Recon is up next and the roster is made up of Bloodhound, Crypto, Seer, and Vantage. You know, the characters the community never complains about. Perhaps the biggest change when it comes to previous classes, Recon legends can no longer scan beacons to reveal the next ring. Instead, hitting any survey beacon will temporarily reveal the position of all enemies for a short time. Think of it like a repeatable version of the Map Room found in the King’s Canyon map. However, doing so will alert all the enemies around you, so they will know that you’re looking for them.

Support

For Support, the characters in this category include Gibraltar, Lifeline, Loba, and Newcastle. These are the anchors of the team, focused mostly on assisting the other legends. Along with being able to open up the blue Supply Bins for high-tier medical items, Support characters can also craft fallen teammate Banner Cards. It doesn’t matter if they’re expired or still recoverable, any Support legend can craft and then use those banners to bring their teammates back.

Controller

Our final class, Controllers were previously the defensive legends. They focus on locking down a location or structure with their abilities to slow down aggressive teams. This archetype includes Catalyst, Caustic, Rampart, and Wattson. Where things get really interesting is their class perk, as Controllers can interact with a new item on the map called Ring Consoles. Doing this will reveal the next ring position. Recon characters like Seer and Bloodhound can no longer reveal the next ring position for their team, it’s entirely tied to the Controller characters.