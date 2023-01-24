Apex Legends Celestial Sunrise Guide – How to Earn Event Points

With the conclusion of the Spellbound event, another Apex Legends event is swiftly taking its place. Celebrating the Chinese New Year, this event is called Celestial Sunrise and it has more cosmetics that players can purchase or unlock. If you’re looking to not spend any money, there is still a free rewards tracker that has some weapon charms, trackers, and a pretty cool R-99 skin. So if you plan on participating in the Celestial Sunrise event, here’s how to earn points towards unlocking all the rewards.

How to Get Apex Legends Celestial Sunrise Points

You can earn points during the Celestial Sunrise event by completing the Daily Event Challenges found in the Challenge Menu. These will update every day with new tasks for you to complete and are mostly pretty simple. They can include getting into the Top 10 four times, dealing damage, or just playing the game itself. Some of these challenges will also be tied to the new limited-time mode, Gun Run.

Every challenge you complete will earn you 200 Points, so if you complete every challenge, including the additional ones, you can obtain 1,600 Points a day. To earn everything, you’ll need a maximum of 5,000 Points — meaning you’ll need to finish 25 of these challenges (not including the additional damage ones) to earn everything this season. There is also a good chance you’ll get challenges for the new event mode, Hardcore Royale.

Keep in mind that you cannot earn Celestial Sunrise points by normally getting kills, winning games of Apex Legends, or completing battle pass challenges. The only way to earn them is by finishing the Celestial Sunrise event challenges, so make sure to prioritize these every day when you log on. These are the only items you can earn for free. For those willing to open their wallets, the recolor, reactive Peacekeeper skin is available. However, this cannot be obtained without spending real money. This reactive skin is expensive, so unless you have $160 or enough Heirloom Shards, don’t expect to own it right when this event releases.

The Apex Legends Celestial Sunrise event is currently live on all available platforms.