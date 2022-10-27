Apex Legends Catalyst Guide - How to Unlock Catalyst & Abilities

Season 15 of Apex Legends is right around the corner and it’s introducing a ton of new content. Along with the new map Broken Moon, players will also get to try out new features such as Stickers and Gifting. Unsurprisingly, a new legend is also being introduced in Season 15 that’s all about area denial and fortifying structures. Dubbed “Catalyst,” this character is described by developer Respawn as a techno-witch, as she uses a liquid called ferrofluid to conjure large walls, momentum-stopping traps, or reinforce doorways. Here’s everything you need to know about how to unlock Catalyst and her abilities in Apex Legends:

How to Unlock Catalyst in Apex Legends

The only way to unlock Catalyst is by spending either 12,000 Legend Tokens or 750 Apex Coins. You can earn the Legend Tokens by leveling up your core account (not your Battle Pass), while the Apex Coins must be purchased with real-world money or by completing steps in the Battle Pass. You will need to spend at least $10 to purchase her since you cannot just buy the exact amount needed to unlock Catalyst.

There is no other way to gain access to her, so if you don’t want to shell out some cash, then get ready to grind for some levels. How long this takes will vary based on your level, as those just starting will have a much easier time accruing Legend Tokens than those at or above Level 100.

Catalyst Abilities

Catalyst is a remarkably strong legend, as she is the first character that’s capable of outright denying scans from legends like Bloodhound, Seer, or Crypto. Her passive is called Barricade and it allows players to either reinforce or create doors out of her ferrofluid. When you approach a doorway, you’ll be given a prompt to fuse her ferrofluid into the door which causes it to become covered in black goo.

Once reinforced, it will take double the melee hits to break open and can only be opened or closed by your team. However, legend abilities such as Fuse’s Knuckle Cluster or Maggie’s Riot Drill will still break the reinforced door down in the normal amount of time. Catalyst can have up to two doorways reinforced at any time and if a door is blown apart she can make new ones in their place.

Her passive is Piercing Spikes, which sees her throw out a line of ferrofluids that slows and damages enemies passing through it. Any foe who steps into it will have their momentum slowed, making them easy kills for your team. Be careful, as enemies can destroy her spikes by shooting the core that rises in the middle of the trap. This core will only be exposed when an opponent is close to it, so don’t worry about it being picked off from afar.

Finally, Catalyst’s ultimate is Dark Veil which spawns a massive wall of ferrofluid for 30 seconds. The wall will obscure vision on either side and blocks your entire team from being scanned through it. Meaning if a Bloodhound tries to scan through the Dark Veil, they won’t reveal your team if the wall is between them and the enemy. While the wall can be shot through, any enemy passing into it will have their speed and sight severely reduced. You cannot destroy the Dark Veil once it’s placed.

Catalyst will be available to unlock and play in Apex Legends when Season 15 goes live next week on November 1st.