Apex Legends Beast of Prey Guide – How to Earn Points

Season 14 of Apex Legends is almost halfway over, which means it’s time for another event. Dubbed “Beast of Prey,” this event not only introduces a new game mode but a bunch of cosmetics that players can hunt down. While the vast majority of them require you to spend real money, there are some items you can earn for free. Tied to the Beast of Prey event tracker, players can earn points to unlock free Apex Legends rewards. So if you want to save some money, here’s how to unlock these cosmetics during the event:

How to Get Apex Legends Beast of Prey Points

You can earn points during the Beast of Prey event by completing the Daily Event Challenges found in the Challenge Menu. These will update every day with new tasks for you to complete and are mostly pretty simple. They can include getting into the Top 10 four times, dealing damage, or just playing the game itself. Some of these challenges will also be tied to the new limited-time mode, Gun Run.

Every challenge you complete will earn you 200 Points, so if you complete every challenge, including the additional ones, you can obtain 1,600 Points a day. To earn everything, you’ll need a maximum of 5,000 Points — meaning you’ll need to finish 25 of these challenges (not including the additional damage ones) to earn everything this season. Items in the reward tracker include a Vantage, Rampage, and Flatline skin, along with a gun charm and some stat trackers.

Keep in mind that you cannot earn Points by normally getting kills, winning games, or completing battle pass challenges. The only way to earn them is by finishing the Beast of Prey event challenges, so make sure to prioritize these every day when you log on. These are the only items you can earn for free. Other cosmetics in the store, including Loba’s heirloom, cannot be obtained without spending real money. This heirloom is expensive, so unless you have $160 or enough Heirloom Shards, don’t expect to own it right when this event releases.

For the unfamiliar, this event introduces a new limited-time mode called Gun Run, which is the Apex Legends version of the popular Call of Duty mode, Gun Game. Broken up into teams of four, every player will spawn with the same weapon and will earn a new gun whenever they kill an opponent. Your task is to keep climbing up the gun ladder until you’re the first team to secure a kill with the new throwing knife weapon that’s exclusive to this mode.

The Apex Legends Beast of Prey event is live from today until October 4th.