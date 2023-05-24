Anabaseios: The Tenth Circle Raid Guide (Pandaemonium) – FFXIV Patch 6.4

You’ve triumphed over the Ninth Circle of Pandaemonium: Anabaseios, so now it’s time to face the next. In the Tenth Circle, the very walls of Ancient prison spring alive. That’s right, this fight is against the eponymous Pandaemonium itself.

This fight is a bit unique. The boss primarily stands in a space the party cannot access. The party stands on a center square platform, with another platform to the left and right. These secondary platforms are only accessible during certain parts of the fight.

Be warned that raid guides contain light spoilers for the fight. If you prefer to preserve the surprise of raids for yourself, give them a try first before referring to a guide. Then, come back here for some help if you have trouble.

How To Defeat Pandaemonium

Silkspit: This is one of the primary fight mechanics. The boss marks three party members with wide circle AoEs. When these AoEs resolves a few seconds later, they will tether the marked players to anyone within the AoEs, to other marked players within range, or to the posts connecting the center platform to the outer platforms. The best place for the marker players to stand is on the edge of the platform away from the boss, with enough space away from each other. The marked players will take damage from Silkspit, but the real issue is the Binding Soul Snare, which will prevent tethered players from moving.

Pandaemoniac Pillars: The boss will mark the central platform with six pillars that need to be soaked by a player each. The initial attack, Bury, only does a slight bit of damage. After this, there will be one of two attacks around each structure. If you see spiked chains, this means each pillar will explode in a small circle AoE. If you see angel tumors with disco lasers, this means there will be a small donut AoE around each pillar. Standing in the non-pillar areas will be safe regardless of which attack appears.

Parted Plumes: The boss marks the battlefield with a circle AoE and then several cone AoEs radiating out from it in succession. Stand near the first cone AoE that appears, then move to the safe space once that attack resolves.

