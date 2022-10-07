Allied Demand Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

With the Season of Plunder, a couple of new weapons have been added to the Destiny 2 Iron Banner pool. One of them is the returning sidearm Allied Demand. Here’s our look at this Iron Banner primary weapon.

How to Get Allied Demand in Destiny 2

Allied Demand drops from Iron Banner, and can also be focused at Lord Saladin after it’s been obtained for the first time.

Allied Demand God Rolls

Allied Demand PVE God Roll

Fluted Barrel

Flared Magwell or Extended Mag

Rapid Hit or Subsistence

Multikill Clip or Frenzy

Allied Demand doesn’t have a huge perk pool, and most of them aren’t terribly useful for PVE. You’ve got a couple of options here — Rapid Hit and Multikill Clip is a solid reload/damage combo, but Subsistence and Frenzy can be fun too. Note that Subsistence and Multikill Clip is kind of a bombo, since you have to reload to proc the latter. Anyway, why are you using a sidearm in PVE? I guess they can be kind of fun, and this one looks neat, but it’s not like it benefits from the silencer or anything. If you’re going to, slap Full-Auto Retrofit on it and go nuts in low-level content.

Allied Demand PVP God Roll

Extended Barrel or Smallbore

Accurized Rounds

Rapid Hit or Rangefinder

Multikill Clip or Iron Reach

Allied Demand’s perk pool, appropriately for a Destiny 2 Iron Banner weapon, is better suited to PVP. You can run the same Rapid Hit/Multikill Clip combo if you’re confident in scoring hits and kills, but if you’d like to optimize Allied Demand for range, then Rangefinger/Iron Reach is going to be the way to go. Extended Barrel and Accurized Rounds further increase its range, ensuring your hits will land at a distance.

That’s about it for Allied Demand. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.