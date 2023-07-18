All Words and Action Pyramid Objects in Destiny 2 Deep Dive

In Season of the Deep’s Deep Dive activity, you can get the Exotic Wicked Implement Stasis scout rifle and its Exotic catalyst — which we have guides on. After completing the laborious mission, you’ll get a few minutes to hang around the Tirtha Bind labyrinth and find seven Pyramid objects. You’ll likely stumble across some of these diamond-shaped, resonant objects on your own, but we have all seven locations listed below to help you complete the Words and Action Triumph.

Seven Words and Action Pyramid object locations

The Words and Action Triumph labels the Pyramid objects from one through seven, but the list below may not follow that exact order.

Keep in mind, these objects spawn once you complete the mission, so you can’t shoot them during the boss fight. After shooting down all objects, be sure to revisit the Audience veiled statue to get additional dialogue from Xivu Arath. Also, you can use any weapon here, you don’t need to use Wicked Implement.

Pyramid object #1

The first one is right above the veiled statue in the Audience room.

Pyramid object #2

The second one is in the center square of the labyrinth; it’s hard to miss.

Pyramid object #3

For the third one, take the staircase with the circle symbol near the doorway to the veiled statue. The statues in this area are recognizably green and have a vase-like form. When you climb up the stairs, make a right. Follow the path and make two left turns.

Pyramid object #4

Enter the circle side of the labyrinth near the entrance into Tirtha Bind, opposite the Audience room. This area has yellow-colored statues and lines on the walls. Make a right, then turn left to get the fourth Pyramid object — it’ll be above two square-shaped red lights.

Pyramid object #5

Next, head through the square side of the labyrinth near the doorway to the veiled statue. Follow the path forward, then go around the corner. In the red-lit room, you’ll find four pillars and a large horned red statue, and the fifth Pyramid object is above it.

Pyramid object #6

Enter the square side of the labyrinth near the entrance into Tirtha Bind. You’ll find the next Pyramid object inside a tomb-like structure.

Pyramid object #7

Near the entrance into Tirtha Bind, enter the square side of the labyrinth to go downstairs. Head down the stairs and make a right turn. Walk straight toward the capsule-shaped window and look at the distant pillars, you’ll find the last Pyramid object there.

You can jump back into Deep Dives to get your Aquanaut Title, which also requires you to complete Pressure Trials, and decorate your aquarium with coral through the Aquarium Vivarium Triumph, too.