All New Items Added in FFXIV Patch 6.25 – Manderville Weapons, Noir Outfit, & More

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.25 is finally here! While we already have a super useful patch notes summary for you to peruse, you may find yourself looking for a list of all the new items for you to collect. The focus is obviously on the all-new Manderville Relic Weapons (which we’ll have a guide for soon) and Omicron Tribal quests, but there are some smaller additions too.

Over the next week or so we’ll be fleshing out all of these pages with all sorts of helpful info so you know how to get them and, in the case of gear rewards, what they look like.

New Weapons

The Endwalker relic weapons have arrived. Set your expectations accordingly though, this is only the first step in the quest chain so there are no fancy glows or anything like that just yet.

New Armor

Most of the new armor including the Noir outfit and Sil’dihn earrings come from Trisassant in Old Sharlayan (X:12.0, Y:13.3). You can purchase them using Sil’dihn Potsherds earned during The Sil’dihn Subterrane dungeon.

New Meals and Medicine

The only new meal is primarily meant as a housing item.

Other

A variety of new housing items was also added. As a note, we have not included the dozens of materials exclusive to the Omicron quests since they aren’t used outside of that context.

New Mounts

There are three new mounts to earn in this patch. Miw Miisv from the Omicron Tribe, Sil’dihn Throne from trading in Sil’dihn Silvers, and Silkie from unlocking all survey records in Sil’dihn Subterrane.

New Minions

Pretty much the same story here. Lumini is an Omicron reward while the latter are random drops from The Sil’dihn Subterrane.

New Triple Triad Cards

Surprise! More cards to collect as well. Most are random drops from Sil’dihn (again), but you’ll have to play to earn one as well.

Orchestrion Rolls

Two new scrolls to collect! The former is exclusive to the Omicron while the latter can either be traded for Sil’dihn Silver or purchased off the marketplace.