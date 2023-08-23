With the introduction of the Season of the Witch, we now have more seasonal craftable weapons to collect. Not only that, some Exotic weapons are making their crafting debut. While seasonal weapons drop from Altars of Summoning and Savathun's Spire activities, you can focus engrams for Deepsight weapons at the Athenaeum's Ritual Table. With that said, here is a list of all craftable weapons in Season of the Witch.

All Craftable Weapons in Season of the Witch

Kept Confidence

The Kept Confidence is a Legendary Strand hand cannon that possesses the Adaptive Frame archetype. This means that it has a well-rounded grip and great stability. This weapon also provides some interesting traits to choose from, like Killing Wind, which rewards final blows with increased range, handling, and mobility, or you can get a damage bonus after reloading for each rapid kill with Multi-Kill Clip.

How to Get: You can get this weapon from Season of the Witch activities, quests, and seasonal engrams.

Weapon Patterns: It will require a total of five Deepsight activations to craft it.

Locus Locutus

The Locus Locutus is a Legendary Stasis sniper rifle that, just like the Kept Confidence, comes with the Adaptive Frame archetype. The Surplus trait grants extra handling, stability, and reload speed for each charged ability, and High Ground provides a damage boost when shooting from a higher ground, making this an ideal marksman weapon.

How to Get: It can be obtained from the Season of the Witch activities, quests, and seasonal engrams.

Weapon Patterns: You need five Deepsight activations to craft it.

The Eremite

The Eremite is a Legendary Solar fusion rifle that will please methodical Guardians during the Season of the Witch. This is thanks to its High-Impact Frame archetype that grants this weapon a high damage output, but it is slow firing. Keep an eye on the Heal Clip and Reservoir Burst traits. The first one cures you and your allies when reloading after a final blow. The second one gives a damage boost and causes enemies to explode when the weapon’s battery is full.

How to Get: Collect this weapon from seasonal activities, quests, and seasonal engrams.

Weapon Patterns: If you wish to craft it you will need five Deepsight activations.

Brya’s Love

The Brya’s Love is a Legendary Void scout rifle that possesses the Precision Frame archetype. This will allow you to predict the weapon’s recoil vertical pattern. Since this is a ranged weapon, the Keep Away trait is perfect since it grants boosts to the reload, range, and accuracy stats when there are no enemies nearby. Moreover, the Explosive Payload will grant an area-of-effect detonation on projectile impact.

How to Get: Get this scout rifle from Season of the Witch activities, quests, and seasonal engrams.

Weapon Patterns: You can craft it after five Deepsight activations.

Eleatic Principle

For heavy weaponry, we have the Eleatic Principle, a Legendary Arc machine gun. It has the Rapid-Fire Frame, making it perfect for a machine gun since it provides a deeper ammo reserve and gives it a faster reload time whenever the magazine is empty. Due to its high recoil, the Zen Moment trait allows you to control it better. Target Lock grants an increasing damage boost when you keep your enemy on target.

How to Get: Get this weapon after completing Season of the Witch activities, quests, and seasonal engrams.

Weapon Patterns: Craft it by collecting 5 Deepsight activations.

Semiotician

The last of the craftable Season of the Witch weapons is the Semiotician, a Legendary Void rocket launcher. It features high damage but a slow firing rate like the Eremite, thanks to the High-Impact Frame. The Impulse Amplifier and Explosive Light traits are worth checking out. The first one will increase both the projectiles and your weapon reload speed. The second one provides a damage and radius boost after picking up an Orb of Power.

How to Get: Collect it from seasonal activities, quests, and seasonal engrams.

Weapon Patterns: Craft it after collecting five Deepsight activations.

Dead Man’s Tale

The Dead Man’s Tale is now a craftable weapon in the Season of the Witch. It is an Arc Exotic scout rifle that has the Cranial Spike and Killing Wind as Exotic perks, which provide extra precision, range, handling, and target acquisition.

How to Get: Collect it after finishing the Presage Exotic mission, thanks to the Exotic Mission Rotator during the Season of the Witch.

Dead Messenger

The last weapon on this list is the Dead Messenger — which just like the Dead Man’s Tale, is now craftable during the Season of the Witch. The Trinary Vision perk allows projectiles to release three energy waves when they make contact with the ground.

How to Get: You can find and collect the Dead Messenger by completing the Vox Obscura Exotic mission in the Exotic Mission Rotator during the Season of the Witch.

Now that Resonant and Harmonic Alloys will disappear from Destiny 2, Bungie is now providing an easier way for all Guardians who enjoy crafting their weapons to perfection.