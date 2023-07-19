All Blue Mage Spells Added in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.45

Final Fantasy XIV’s limited job Blue Mage had received little attention from Square Enix since they last raised its level cap with Patch 5.45 in February 2021. Two and a half years later, Patch 6.45 finally brings Blue Mage enthusiasts some attention with an increased level cap, new Masked Carnivale stages, and new spells to collect.

With Blue Mage’s level cap raised to 80, players can now experience the Duties of Shadowbringers through blue eyes. As expected, the new spells added in Patch 6.45 are found in Shadowbringers zones, dungeons, and trials. With some help from another Warrior of Light or a party of your fellow Blue Mages, there are plenty of places to go to complete your Blue Mage Spellbook.

All Blue Mage Spells Added in FFXIV Patch 6.45

There are 20 new spells total added to the Blue Mage Spellbook. You’ll need to see the specific enemy use the attack before defeating them to unlock it. Here are all the spells added in Patch 6.45, which enemy uses them, and where to find them.

#105 “Goblin Punch” – Hobgoblin, Kholusia (X: 33, Y: 33)

#106 "Right Round" – Greater Armadillo, first boss of Malikah's Well

#107 "Schiltron" – Long-tailed Armadillo, Amh Araeng (X: 17, Y: 30)

#108 "Rehydration" Slippery Arrmadillo, Amh Araeng (X: 32, Y: 9)

#109 "Breath of Magic" – Reach level 80 with Blue Mage and speak to Wayward Gaheel Ja in Ul'dah – Steps of Thal (X: 12.5, Y: 12.9) to receive the Whalaqee Totem.

#110 "Wild Rage" – Spectral Berserker, final boss of The Heroes' Gauntlet

#111 "Peat Pelt" – Mudman, first boss of Matoya's Relict

#112 "Deep Clean" – Seeker of Solitude, first boss of The Grand Cosmos

#113 "Ruby Dynamics" – The Ruby Weapon, Cinder Drift

#114 "Divination Rune" – Titania, The Dancing Plague

#115 "Dimensional Shift" – Eden Prime, Eden's Gate: Resurrection

#116 "Conviction Marcato" – Forgiven Obscenity, final boss of Mt. Gulg

#117 "Force Field" – Learn 120 different Blue Mage Spells and speak to Wayward Gaheel Ja in Ul'dah – Steps of Thal (X: 12.5, Y: 12.9) to receive the Whalaqee Totem.

#118 "Winged Reprobation" – Innocence, The Crown of the Immaculate

#119 "Laser Eye" – Eden's Promise, Eden's Promise: Eternity

#120 "Candy Cane" – Aenc Thon, Lord of the Lingering Gaze, first boss of Dohn Mheg

#121 "Mortal Flame" – Lugus, final boss of The Grand Cosmos

#122 "Sea Shanty" – Nixie, final boss of Matoya's Relict

#123 "Apokalypsis" – Therion, final boss of Amaurot

– Therion, final boss of Amaurot #124 “Being Mortal” – Titania, The Dancing Plague

With these new spells, Blue Mages will be able to mix and match their abilities even further to create new “loadouts” and take on new challenges like The Masked Carnivale in style.