All 7 New Weapon Patterns in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance

Ever since Witch Queen, Guardians have been able to craft certain weapons in Destiny 2. The mechanics of crafting have changed a little in Lightfall, with crafting-specific materials mostly being phased out. Additionally, players no longer need to use Deepsight weapons to unlock progress towards their patterns. Here’s a list of all of the new weapon patterns added to Destiny 2 in the Season of Defiance.

All New Weapon Patterns in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance

Perpetualis — Adaptive frame kinetic auto rifle

Raconteur — Precision frame Stasis bow

Royal Executioner — Adaptive frame Solar fusion rifle

Prodigal Return — Lightweight frame Arc special grenade launcher

Marsilion-C — Rapid-fire frame Solar heavy grenade launcher

Regnant — Adaptive frame Void heavy grenade launcher

Caretaker — Adaptive frame Solar sword

All of the new weapon patterns in the Season of Defiance require five Deepsight drops to craft, with the exception of Marsilion-C, which only requires one. It isn’t really one of the Defiant weapons, but it was added to Destiny 2 in the Season of Defiance, so we’re including it here.

How to Farm Season of Defiance Weapons

The best way to farm Deepsight weapon patterns of the Season of Defiance weapons in Destiny 2 involves the War Table, but it isn’t available until week three of the season. When we get into the third week, the Deepsight Decoding upgrade will be available to unlock. Once you do, the first seasonal weapon you focus from the War Table each week will be a Deepsight drop. Combined with the Defiant Weapon Focusing upgrade that unlocks in week two, this will likely be the most reliable way to unlock weapon patterns in Season of Defiance.