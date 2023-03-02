All 5 New Weapon Patterns in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Ever since Witch Queen, Guardians have been able to craft certain weapons in Destiny 2. The mechanics of crafting have changed a little in Lightfall, with crafting-specific materials mostly being phased out. Additionally, players no longer need to use Deepsight weapons to unlock progress towards their patterns. Here’s a list of all of the new weapon patterns added to Destiny 2 in Lightfall. This doesn’t include the Raid weapons, which as of this writing have not yet been released.

All New Weapon Patterns in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Round Robin — Aggressive frame Strand hand cannon

Volta Bracket — Aggressive frame Strand sniper rifle

Iterative Loop — Rapid-fire frame Arc fusion rifle

Phyllotactic Spiral — High-impact frame Arc pulse rifle

Dimensional Hypotrochoid — Compressed wave frame Stasis heavy grenade launcher

All of the new weapon patterns in Lightfall require five Deepsight drops to craft.

How to Farm Weapon Patterns in Lightfall

Currently, the best way to farm weapon patterns in Destiny 2 Lightfall involves first maxing out your reputation with Nimbus. Doing so will make every engram you receive from him into a Neomuna weapon rather than a piece of armor. From there, get a three-person group and grind the Terminal Overload activity.

Upon completion, open both chests then hope on your Sparrow and zoom out of the area as quickly as possible. You want to make sure you get far enough away to see a new area name appear on-screen. Once you do, get back to where the chests spawned as fast as you can. If you’ve done it right (and this bug hasn’t yet been patched) you should be able to open the left chest an additional time. You can actually do this a few times if you’re fast.

From there, it’s just a numbers game. The more engrams you open from Nimbus at max rank, the more Neomuna weapons you’re getting. Each of those has a chance to be a Deepsight weapon, which will bring you closer to unlocking that weapon.