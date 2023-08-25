A New Destiny 2 Strand Aspect Has Already Been Disabled

Destiny 2 Season of the Witch launched with the fourth Strand Aspect for each class, but within a few days, the Bungie Help Twitter account said that the developer had to disable the Weaverwalk Warlock Aspect because of an issue.

Bungie didn't specify when the Aspect will become available or what the issue is, but comments under the Tweet and quick search on Reddit provide some theories.

According to Reddit posts on the Destiny The Game subreddit, players mentioned how the Weavewalk Aspect could turn a melee charge into perched Threadlings, issues in PVP, and it's glitchy interaction with the glaive melee. The Weavewalk Aspect lets Strand-wielding Warlocks deflect incoming damage for a few seconds when they dodge in the air, and Threadlings formed this way attack enemies when the ability animation ends.

Still, if you're looking to get your hands on the fourth Strand Aspect, you need to complete the Unveiled quest. The quest is available to players with Destiny 2: Lightfall, so you don't need the season pass. Besides Weavewalk, the other two Aspects are: Whirling Maelstrom for the Hunter, and Banner of War for Titans.

Also, during Season of the Deep, Bungie released Strand's third Aspect through the Parting the Veil quest — which acts as sort of prequel to Unveiling — and it's not too late to grab those either.

Season of the Witch has a lot more to offer, and we have more guides on how to get the Ex Diris Exotic weapon and the Monte Carlo catalyst, all new Exotic armor, rewards in the Exotic Mission Rotator, how to collect Opaque Cards, and how to obtain the newest Strand Aspects.