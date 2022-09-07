Lost Ark’s Prologue Doesn’t Teach You What You Need to Know

I decided to try out Lost Ark last week and was shocked by how much I disliked its prologue. It’s surprising because Lost Ark is one of the biggest games in the world: during its Western release earlier this year, it had Steam’s second highest concurrent player count of all time, and it’s regularly one of the most played Steam games every day. While it has no problem keeping a hold of long-time players, a newcomer’s journey is rougher than it needs to be, because Lost Ark’s prologue fails to explain the player character’s most important story beats and mechanics.

Personally, the biggest thing that puts me off of joining a long established game is the fear of being overwhelmed. If I commit, I’ll eventually be comfortable, but I’ll have to overcome a learning curve first. The issue with Lost Ark’s prologue is that it explains extremely simple concepts, like attacking and using the map, but doesn’t really explain leveling up, skills, or how your characters’ stats affect gameplay. I knew it was an optional segment, but I falsely assumed it would prepare me for the rest of the game; I was just as overwhelmed going into the prologue as I was coming out of it.

When the game originally launched in Korea in 2019, the intro was completely different. You started at level 1 and made your way through a class specific prologue. By the time you reached the end, you were level 10 and had a grasp on your basic abilities and the typical Lost Ark gameplay loop. It was technically optional, but players still complained that it was long and tedious. Developer Smilegate’s solution was to replace existing prologues with cutscenes that explained your character’s backstory, and then to have all classes play through a new, unified prologue sequence.

I never played any of Lost Ark’s original prologues, but they sound like a series of good ideas that were executed poorly. The current prologue is equally misguided, but in a different direction. Now, every character starts at level 10 and does the same intro mission, where you explore an abandoned city with an adventuring party in hopes of finding treasure. Ideally, this would put all players on the same page and streamline the introductory sequences, but it cuts away so many essential elements that I think it’s actually less efficient. Your character’s backstory is glossed over, and the most confusing mechanics are left unexplained.

I don’t need my hand held when it comes to dialogue or crossing a gap (both of which are never options without on-screen button prompts), but I would like help when it comes to something more complicated, like allocating my skill points. After you defeat your first wave of trolls, Morpheus the priest explains the process of leveling up, but I didn’t actually level up until after I had finished the prologue. By that point I had fully forgotten what he had said.

Leveling up gives you skill points to adjust your combat skills, but the menu that you use to edit them is crowded and confusing.

At first glance, the middle column and the left column seem unrelated, but the middle column’s skill tree changes with each skill you select. This becomes more clear as you level up different skills, but starting out, every tree is a nearly identical path of grayed out options. It doesn’t help that whenever you hover over a skill on the left, it blocks most of the tree in the center:

To make things even more confusing, the yellow skill points (mine currently says 1/5) listed above the middle panel are not related to the specific skill tree you have selected: that’s the number of skill points you have total, and the number goes up as you spend them on skills on the right.

As you add more skill points, you’ll unlock different ways to customize the skill by opening up new layers of that skill’s skill tree. Once you actually have the skill points to spend you can figure it out relatively quickly, but it’s far from intuitive. It’s the exact sort of thing a new player would need to have explained to them, especially when the UI is this overwhelming. I understand the developer’s impulse to get the player to the main game as quickly as possible, but I’ll never get past the intro if I have to keep googling how basic mechanics work.

Your character’s backstory cutscene is also frustratingly rushed and vague. While it used to make up the entirety of the prologue, it’s been reduced to a minute of voiceover narration that drowns you in a deluge of fantasy words you’ve never heard before. When you start a Lost Ark playthrough as an assassin, the narrator in your opening cutscene says, “We are the Delains, the ones born of chaos. We are the Avesta, protectors of Feiton, our home.” The words are brushed past so quickly that I don’t even know what they mean. Are Delains their species, or a faction? Is Feiton a city or a continent? I’m sure all of these terms come up again later in the story, but it’s hard for me to remember or internalize them when the game immediately cuts away to an unrelated prologue.

“Show, don’t tell,” is a phrase writers use as a guideline on how to convey information in a story. The idea is that it’s a lot more compelling to learn information when it’s shown through a character’s actions than when they just speak to the audience. With games, I’d argue it’s one step further: play, don’t show. Cutscenes can be a great tool when it comes to conveying narrative, but they pale in comparison to the investment a player feels when they personally get to impact the world of the game. Because I didn’t get to play the assassin background in the new Lost Ark prologue, I’m not as invested in it.

Warframe is a great example of using play to introduce a story. The game opens with a beautiful cutscene that gives some visual context of the world, but the story doesn’t really start until the player takes control. In Warframe, you play as a Tenno (a human-like race of the future) that has been dormant for years and years. Because the Tenno has only just woken up, they don’t have any of their gear, so the player and the Tenno both become reacquainted with the controls at the same time. It’s a gentle introduction: you pick up a melee weapon, then a ranged weapon, then a firearm. Warframe then gives you plenty of opportunities to test them out and get comfortable with its systems.

The player and the Tenno both also have about the same context about what’s going on: the player is only just now starting the game, and the Tenno has been dormant for years. Because you both have so much to learn about the new world you’ve stepped into, the player and the character are narratively intertwined. You aren’t just told about the Tenno’s backstory. You get to experience it.

In Lost Ark’s prologue, I never felt connected to my character because I didn’t personally get to experience their origins. I was told what happened, and then the story moved on to something largely unrelated. The tutorials were the same way: I was told how leveling up was supposed to work, but the confusing process wasn’t something I internalized because I didn’t actually level up until much later.

Players complained that the original prologues were tedious, and I don’t doubt that, but it’s a shame that their replacement is so lacking on so many levels. When I’m deciding whether or not to devote my time to a game designed to be played every day, I want the opening to hook me from the start. Despite the game’s popularity, Lost Ark‘s prologue failed to do so.