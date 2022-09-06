Cyberpunk 2077 Leaves Last-Gen Behind, Hopefully That Will Fix Some Things

Today, CD Projekt Red announced Cyberpunk 2077’s upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion will only be launching on Stadia, PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 when it comes out next year. As such, the PS4 and Xbox One versions won’t get to see this new take on V and Johnny Silverhand’s story. It sucks for anyone who’s still playing those versions, but in the grand scheme of things, CD Projekt Red’s decision to leave last-gen consoles behind feels like a nearly two-year-late admission that Cyberpunk 2077 probably shouldn’t have launched on them in the first place.

Even outside of Cyberpunk 2077’s notorious technical issues on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, CD Projekt Red’s open-world RPG launched in a weird time for video games. It was weeks after the launch of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and the older-gen versions just needed more time and love to offer a comparable experience. The PS4 and Xbox One versions were on store shelves and selling millions of copies right out the gate, but anyone who was playing the game on older hardware was dealing with a subpar version of the game people were playing and reviewing on PC.

It took over a year of updates to get Cyberpunk 2077 to a reasonable state, and then the next-gen versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S finally launched in February. Speaking from personal experience, playing the game again on PS5 has been demonstrably better. Where the PS4 version (even playing it on my PS5 through backwards compatibility) crashed on me — I’m not exaggerating — dozens of times throughout my first playthrough, the PS5 version has been nearly frictionless. When you’re not caught up in technical troubles, you find that the game is pretty unremarkable mechanically and systemically, but I have enjoyed my time in Night City more than I would’ve thought possible when it launched in December 2020.

Fast forward nearly two years later, and CD Projekt Red has opted not to release Phantom Liberty on old consoles and has confirmed it won’t be adding new features (planned for Stadia, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S) to the PS4 and Xbox One versions. Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t the first game to leave old hardware behind for a new expansion. I distinctly remember Dragon Age: Inquisition doing so, and not giving PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 players the game’s Trespasser DLC. It was a real shame, but in a world where games are constantly being iterated on once they’re out, even single player games outgrow old hardware. If nothing else, companies have gotten better about giving people who own a game on last-gen systems a means to freely upgrade to if/when they get a current-gen one, Cyberpunk 2077 included.

It’s only natural for a company to stand by its product, even in circumstances like Cyberpunk 2077’s now infamous launch. While a lot has been done to make good, given everything that happened with Cyberpunk 2077: from the technical issues, the refunds, the delisting from PlayStation Store, it feels like leaving last-gen behind is the closest thing we’ll get to a real acknowledgement that maybe Night City was too ambitious to be on a PS4 or Xbox One to begin with. While the future CD Projekt Red is walking into is probably not the one it planned, as a person who has come around on Cyberpunk 2077 in the past year or so, I’m hopeful the game will be able to reach greater heights as it untethers itself from consoles it only ever had trouble with, and that whatever comes next won’t feel so beholden to its past mistakes.