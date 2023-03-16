Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Werewolf Ring of Aiming
Ring - Item Level 110
Item Details
1
Magic Defense
1
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
246 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+20
Dexterity
+20
Critical Hit
+21
Determination
+15
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Desynthesizable
Yes
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
