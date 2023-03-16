Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Weathered Hunting Tunic (Brown)
Body - Item Level 1
Item Details
16
Magic Defense
9
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 1
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 1
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
