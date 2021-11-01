Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Diadochos Sword
- Item Level 0
Item Details
Carpenter
0
Recipe Level
Details
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Allowed
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
