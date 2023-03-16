Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Dated Wrapped Crowsbeak Hammer
Blacksmith's Primary Tool - Item Level 42
Item Details
HQ
23
Physical Damage
21.47
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
BSM - Lv. 42
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
48 gil
Bonuses
Control
+42
Craftsmanship
+73
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 32
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
The 14 Best Moments in FFXIV Endwalker
Fanbyte Staff
Moonfire Faire 2022 Jumping Puzzle in FFXIV is Truly Menacing
Michael Higham
The Fancies 2021: Dillon Skiffington Breaks the Rules Again
Dillon Skiffington