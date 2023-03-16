Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV

Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools

Dated Wind Brand

Item Details

HQ

42

32.48

2.32

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Endwalker Soundtrack Launches in February With Wind-Up Vrtra Minion
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove: July 2022 Irregular Tomestone Tips
Mike Williams
How to Make Money in FFXIV: Gil Farming Tips & Tricks
Nerium