Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Dated White Skillet
Culinarian's Primary Tool - Item Level 17
Item Details
HQ
12
Physical Damage
11.2
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
CUL - Lv. 17
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
8 gil
Bonuses
Control
+24
Craftsmanship
+41
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 7
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
The 14 Best Moments in FFXIV Endwalker
Fanbyte Staff
Genshin Impact Itto Guide: Best Build & Team for Patch 2.3 (December 2021)
Marloes Valentina Stella
FFXIV Live Letter Summary and Breakdown — Everything in Patch 6.2
Michael Higham