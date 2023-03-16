Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Dated Weathered Spectacles (Black)
Head - Item Level 11
Item Details
HQ
18
Magic Defense
11
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 11
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
3 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
